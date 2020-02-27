Adult Swim Reveals New Rick and Morty Promo

While fans wait patiently for an announcement of the return of Rick and Morty Season 4 on Adult Swim, the late-night animation block has been quiet on when the new episodes will continue. The last episode aired on December 15th, and it's been over two months without word of what the plan is for the remaining five episodes of the new season. But that doesn't mean we are completely devoid of Rick and Morty goodness, as Adult Swim just released a brand new promo in a different animation style.

You can watch the new clip, called "Rick's Game," in the video player below:

This isn't an announcement or a preview of an upcoming episode, but the fact that Adult Swim is finally starting to air some promos for Rick and Morty might get people hopeful that an announcement is coming soon. But it's only been two months, and Rick and Morty fans are accustomed to much longer waits between batches of new episodes.

But series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland made it clear that their new deal with Adult Swim was meant to ensure there wouldn't be massive waits between seasons of Rick and Morty as in previous years, making it clear that they were dedicated to delivering the episodes in a timely manner.

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule."

He added, "Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, 'These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?' And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late."

There's no word yet when Rick and Morty is scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.