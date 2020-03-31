Femme Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Screws the Rules with Kaiba

Yu-Gi-Oh! will soon be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series, and in that time we've seen dozens of characters introduced over the various sequels and spin-off from the series released over its tenure. There's even a new anime in the franchise coming in just a matter of days as part of the Spring 2020 season, but no matter what the franchise does it often runs into a major wall. The original incarnation of the series featured such bombastic characters with even bolder personalities, so it's been hard for any new entry in the anime to top these debuts.

Outside of the series' main protagonist Yugi Muto, the deuteroganist of the original series is probably far more remembered. Thanks to his obsession with finally defeating the Pharaoh in a children's card game, Seto Kaiba had strong armed his way into the hearts of fans everywhere with his take no prisoners kind of duels.

With a strong silhouette to go along with that strong personality, it could be a hard look to pull off. But artist @tami.cosp (who you can find on Instagram here) did just that with a bold femme take on Kaiba that surely screws the rules because it has money. If not, it's certainly a look for Kaiba that would win any future duel with Yugi! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tami~ (@tami.cosp) on Mar 6, 2020 at 5:24pm PST

Seto Kaiba was undoubtedly the major standout of the original anime series, and he was even the focus of the revival Dark Side of Dimensions anniversary film. But the arguably best version of Kaiba can be found in LittleKuriboh's Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged webseries. By shining a light on Kaiba's most ridiculous personality traits and combining it with his disdain for those around him, this version of the character is too hilarious.

This version of Kaiba makes a lot more sense hanging around Yugi's group too especially because he seemed to hate Yugi so much in the original. Couple that with all of his memorable lines, and you've got character gold. What are your thoughts on Seto Kaiba's role in the original series? Have you seen Yu-Gi-Oh Abridged's much more famous take on the character? Were you jealous of his Blue-Eyes White Dragon jet too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.