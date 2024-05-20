Horimiya Creator to Launch Special New Manga

The new manga The Light that Shines on Me is My Brother's Face will launch in June.

It looks like manga readers are in for a treat this summer, and we have the creator of Horimiya to thank. Not long ago, the team behind Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits posted a new series announcement, and Hiroki Adachi (Hero) was roped in. It turns out the creator of Horimiya is ready to post a special short manga this summer, and they'll publish the piece with Imaru Adachi.

According to Shogakukan, Hero and Adachi are teaming up on a three-chapter manga mini series titled The Light that Shines on Me is My Brother's Face. The special series will run between June 3rd and June 17th overseas. Little information about the mini manga has been shared, but it seems this title will focus on brotherhood and the complex bond siblings share.

If you are not familiar with either creator working on this manga, both have an impressive resume. Hero, of course, is known best for their work on Horimiya. As for Adachi, the artist oversees the Kadokawa adaptation of Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway.

For those wanting to know more about Horimiya, the high school romance can be read in English courtesy of Yen Press. The series also has a hit anime adaptation on hand. You can binge Horimiya on Crunchyroll right now, so if you want more info on Hero's title, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A sweet "aww"-inspiring tale of school life begins!! At school, Kyouko Hori is known for being smart, attractive, and popular. On the other hand, her classmate, the boring, gloomy Izumi Miyamura tends to get painted as a "loser fanboy." But when a liberally pierced and tattooed (not to mention downright gorgeous) Miyamura appears unexpectedly on the doorstep of secretly plain-Jane homebody Hori, these two similarly dissimilar teenagers discover that there are multiple sides to every story...and person!"

