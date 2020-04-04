Olympic Gundam Will Be Released On Time Despite Event Delay

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics may be delayed thanks in part to the Corona Virus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the special Gundam plastic model tied to the sporting event from releasing this June! Gunplas have always been popular, with the figurines selling over 500,000 million copies since first being released and continuing to be created with each new Gundam series. Now however, the models are gaining even more traction with many quarantined in order to assist in "flattening the curve" of the Corona Virus itself.

Mobile Suit: Gundam was set to have a big role in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, not only with these plastic models, but with its very own satellite being launched into space as part of the legendary sporting event that unites countries under one competition. The "G-Satellite" was launched into outer space and was set to display messages sent from the Earth that would be read off during the Summer Olympics themselves, tying the popular mech franchise to the events. Now, while we aren't certain if this will still take place, it's nice to know that fans can still have something that ties together Gundam with the Olympics themselves this June!

The Gundam models that tie into the Olympics will come in both a blue version and a pink version, with both retailing for around $11 USD so these definitely won't be breaking the bank for any fans of Gundam or the Olympics alike. With the Olympic Games postponed for a year, it will be a nice leg up for fans to get their hands on these models as they release this summer!

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Gundam Plastic Models, with countless variations of figurines created for the mech suits from the countless interpretations of the franchise in anime, manga, light novels, and numerous other original venues. The franchise is easily the most popular mech series in the world, with the decades seeing crossovers, merchandise, and stories propelling the franchise to the public eye where it continues to pump out new figurines and anime series to this day!

