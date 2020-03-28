Gundam Fans Share Their "Quarantine" Gunplas

With the ongoing pandemic of the Corona Virus, fans of anime are finding a lot of time on their hands and with that time, a number of Gundam plastic models, or Gunplas, are being assembled as a result. With the plastic figures selling over 500,000 million units since their debut in 1980, the different series and stories of the Gundam franchise has let fans choose from hundreds, if not thousands, of mech suits to assemble. Thanks in part to fans being stuck at home, Gunplas have seen a big resurgence in popularity with fans of the franchise and folks are sharing their work via social media!

