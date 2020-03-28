Gundam Fans Share Their "Quarantine" Gunplas
With the ongoing pandemic of the Corona Virus, fans of anime are finding a lot of time on their hands and with that time, a number of Gundam plastic models, or Gunplas, are being assembled as a result. With the plastic figures selling over 500,000 million units since their debut in 1980, the different series and stories of the Gundam franchise has let fans choose from hundreds, if not thousands, of mech suits to assemble. Thanks in part to fans being stuck at home, Gunplas have seen a big resurgence in popularity with fans of the franchise and folks are sharing their work via social media!
Do you have a Gunpla to share of your own that was made during quarantine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gundam!
Sometimes You Have To Clean The Gunplas You Have
Day 9 of ECQ. Tbreak and would clean the dust off my gunplas pic.twitter.com/rGmkKJSXDq— R̸̶͍͖ͧ͌͆̚a̸̶̞͍̹̦ͨ̃̈̏ͣͪ͝ṃ̷̺̭̬͈́ͯͬ 😷 (@theRaMazing1) March 23, 2020
WMS-03 Looking Good
I finished my WMS-03 Maganac #Gunpla. It was fun and simple. I used brown panel lining on the light parts and white panel lining on the dark parts. I didn't do any real customizing. I should be pushing myself, but... I like the way the snapped builds look! pic.twitter.com/Teb9XBRDQY— Unicorn Gundam (@UnicornGundam0) March 28, 2020
Have To Start Somewhere
Building my first gunpla 《GUNDAM FLAUROS RYUSEI-GO》💞https://t.co/3Ji5ZC4zNQ pic.twitter.com/p8cYH0llcN— shya//banshi🌱 (@fataljournie) March 28, 2020
Might As Well Go Gold
Continuing last night work, getting it done bit by bit during this lockdown. Stay safe people!! #gunpla #gundam pic.twitter.com/0lO4nfejmc— Masamune (@GundamPhoto) March 28, 2020
Red And Blue Ready To Go!
#gunpla comparison between my current build daban mb 1/100 gundam astray blue frame full weapon (not armored up yet) and the Mg astray red frame Kai!— Specter Six (@SixSpecter) March 28, 2020
Little side note the red frame was my first Mg ever spits not as well build 😁 pic.twitter.com/vNhzKAAK9x
It's Getting Crowded In Here!
My #Gunpla shelf is looking pretty crowded... pic.twitter.com/VurnQ8qxdU— Unicorn Gundam (@UnicornGundam0) March 28, 2020
Sick And Stylish
So sick, even better with all the weapons! On to the next one but this will forever be a favorite. #gunpla #bandai pic.twitter.com/ZuveQGVq2z— Bennihana24 (@bennihana24) March 28, 2020
Looking Good!
Assembly is almost done! Just need to finish the weapons, apply decals, sand some small marks, topcoat, panel line... #gunpla pic.twitter.com/jzfyzjMFXk— Koro (@MasterRipken) March 28, 2020
Zaku For The Win
Haven't posted in a bit. RE/100 Zaku II. Tried some weathering... Got a Zaku Deathguard.... #gunpla pic.twitter.com/xGti3OMBjQ— Gundam Dad Jokes (@DadGundam) March 27, 2020
Truth
Quarantine forces you to finish your Gunpla backlog 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pDq8rAAO6p— Samantha Rose Cruz 🦊👹⚔️🏳️🌈 (@samrosecruz) March 28, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.