Dragon Ball Fans Are Questioning Why 'Broly' and 'Ginyu Force' Are Trending

Dragon Ball is doing its best to take over Twitter today. The franchise is one of the biggest out there in Japan, and it maintains all-star status around the globe. There are millions of people who back the Saiyan race, and they haven't stopped while they quarantine during the ongoing pandemic. In fact, that support has only grown, but it did catch many off guard when some Dragon Ball foes starting to trend worldwide on Twitter today.

If you head over to Twitter right now, the conversation about the baddies hasn't stopped. The whole thing began when Toei Animation posted a meme asking fans to choose their top three villains. A slew of bad guys from the franchises were highlighted, but two were popular enough to trend around the world. And if you guessed the picks were Broly and the Ginyu Force, you would be right!

You can only pick 3 pic.twitter.com/fdEn9xqRdu — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 9, 2020

As you can see below, there were plenty of fans confused by the trending topic. Broly and the Ginyu Force are very easily recognized as Dragon Ball characters, but the current climate of things had some fans cracking jokes. It didn't take long for anyone seriously confused to trace the topic back to Toei Animation, but some took this opportunity to wonder whether Freeza maybe sent the baddies to Earth to cause some mayhem. Between the novel coronavirus and economic downslide, fans felt it would only be right for Freeza to mount an attack.

The Dragon Ball joke landed with some, but others spent most of their time picking their own roster of villains. Broly and the Ginyu Force came in with the most votes, but there were other winners. Raditz won quite a few votes but the most went to Cell and Majin Buu. The pair combined with Freeza to to perfect the Dragon Ball trifecta of villains, and most of them continue to impact the franchise to this very day.

