Crunchyroll Reveals Its Most-Watched Anime of the First 2020 Quarter

There are lots of places to stream anime nowadays, but few can match the catalog that Crunchyroll touts. The media juggernaut has hundreds of licensed anime under its command, and it has even started co-producing series like Tower of God. As the site grows larger than ever before, Crunchyroll has become an indicator for what anime is hot and not, so you'll want to check out the site's most popular shows of the past quarter.

Recently, Crunchyroll shared its top list with fans to give them an idea of what was hitting with users. But before thee site got into any specific series, it first wanted to shoutout the countries whose subscribers were watching the most anime.

According to the data, Uruguay had the most users watching more content than any other country. It was followed by India, Peru, Columbia, Philippines, Ecuador, Italy, El Salvador, Poland, and the Dominican Republic. As you can see, there are plenty of Hispanic countries on this list, and that is little surprise. Anime has a huge foothold amongst Spanish-speakers, and you only have to look at Dragon Ball to see that fact illustrated.

As a global community, Crunchyroll users went on to binge a ton of shows, but some came out on top. That is why the streaming service has shared its alphabetical list of hits which you can read in full below:

Attack on Titan

Black Clover

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

DARLING in the FRANXX

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

DR. STONE

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Shokugeki Haiku!!

Hunter x Hunter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Mob Psycho 100

My Hero Academia

Naruto

Naruto Shippuden

One Piece

RADIANT

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-ku

