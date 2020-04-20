Boruto Teases its First Look at Jigen's Anime Design

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were excited to see the latest opening theme of the anime debut for the series not only because it was a fresh coat of paint on the series, but because it came loaded with tons of promise for future events. After over a year of the anime running original content, the series teased that it was going to return to the events from the manga and finally bring in the villainous group Kara into the anime. This, of course, includes the leader of this mysterious group Jigen, and Boruto recently shared the first look at Jigen's anime debut in a recent promo.

This next arc in the series is being dubbed the "Kara Actuation arc" and will incorporate elements such as Jigen, Kawaki, and more from the manga with additional elements added to the anime to boost its story. Not only did the promo for the arc tease a closer look at Jigen for the anime series, but confirmed that Kenjiro Tsuda will be providing the voice for the villain.

You can check out the first look at Jigen for the anime below thanks to @AIR_News01 on Twitter, and the arc is currently scheduled to debut sometime this May. If the Boruto anime continues its weekly pace and isn't delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (much like many other weekly anime productions this month), then we should be seeing Jigen soon enough!

The reason Jigen is so exciting to fans of the original manga is because his introduction to the series kicks off a huge new wave of intrigue for the franchise. Digging deeper into the mysteries of the Otsutsuki Clan, Boruto's Karma mark, and more, Jigen brings along with him the true main thrust of the sequel series that the manga is still working through to this day. Now it's just a matter of waiting to see how the rest of Kara will look in the anime!

Are you excited for Jigen and the rest of Kara to finally make their debut in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime? What scenes from the manga are you hoping to see animated? How are you liking Jigen's anime look so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

