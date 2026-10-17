Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Is Now Streaming With Netflix After New Update

Dragon Ball Super has now returned to action with a new remake series after eight long years, and now the new series is streaming with Netflix after its latest update. There are going to be a lot of major new and returning shows that are going to be competing for all of your attention this month as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but there’s one that’s likely going to draw lots of attention either way as Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a fully enhanced remake.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an enhanced version of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime series that made its debut over a decade ago at this point, and the first episode made its debut across other streaming platforms last week. But now with a new update, the premiere episode is now available to stream with Netflix with its new episodes coming to the platform on a weekly basis from here on out. It’s just going to be a bit behind the others.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Premieres With Netflix

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The first episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is now streaming with Netflix, and it’s going to be about a week behind the anime’s original release in Japan and streaming launches with Hulu and Crunchyroll. The first episode also helps to clear up what kind of project this new series is going to be. Because while there are new scenes and adjustments made to how the original TV series had unfolded, it’s not going to be as “new” as what many fans might have hoped for with the anime’s return.

Because while Dragon Ball Super fans had been hoping for some brand new materials that would line up the canon further ahead of the release of Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, it turns out that this is not going to be the case. Voice star Koichi Yamadera (who voices Beerus) has confirmed that they have not recorded any new audio for the anime, so its updates aren’t going to include brand new fully voiced scenes. It’s instead going to be the team working with what was already made available. Which likely means that it’s going to be the same case for the English dub if it gets one down the line.

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus had been touted by Toei Animation to be an “enhanced” version of the original TV anime series with “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” But with Yamadera already revealing new dubbing has not taken place for at least his character, we’ll have to see whether or not that’s the case for the rest of the remake.

Even if this new Dragon Ball Super anime isn’t as new as fans might hope for, there’s at least some brand new anime now in the works for the future too. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc from the manga release, and is the first of two arcs yet to get an official anime release. No release date or production staff has been revealed for it thus far, but it’s certainly an exciting thing to keep an eye out for.

How have you been liking Dragon Ball Super’s new remake anime so far? What are you hoping to see before it ends? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!