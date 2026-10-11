Dragon Ball Super Returns After 8 Years With Epic New Anime Opening – Watch Now

Dragon Ball Super has made its official return with a newly enhanced anime series, and with it has kicked off its grand comeback with epic new opening and ending theme sequences. Dragon Ball Super’s original TV anime series made its debut over a decade ago, and can now be considered a classic thanks to the fact it’s been eight long years since fans have last seen the series in action. But the franchise has begun a massive comeback tour with the premiere of a new remake series.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a newly enhanced version of the original TV anime series going all the way back to the Battle of Gods arc. Featuring touched up animation, new visual effects, new music and more, this new series also introduces a new set of opening and ending themes that perfectly help fans usher in this new era of the long running franchise. You can check out the new opening for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus below to help celebrate its premiere.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Debuts New Opening & Ending Themes

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The new opening theme for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (which you can find in the video above) is titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and the new ending theme (which you can find in the video below) is titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka. These new themes aren’t the only new elements on offer as Toei Animation has been touting this new series as an “enhanced” version of the now classic TV series as it adjusts the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs from that original run.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to reveal how many episodes it’s going to stick around for, but this does open up the franchise to eventually remaking future arcs of the series in this same way. There are some questions as to how it’s all coming together, however, as Koichi Yamadera (the voice actor behind Beerus in the Japanese dub) revealed in an official interview for the series that the voice cast isn’t recording new dialogue for its release, “They’re taking what we recorded back then and building something new out of it — it felt like a stroke of luck.” We’ll just have to see how that works out in practice.

What’s New for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super‘s return this Fall is an exciting one. Not only is this remake series bringing the franchise back to a regular broadcast schedule after nearly a decade, but it’s the start of a new wave of projects for the future. Dragon Ball recently kicked off the 40th anniversary celebration of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s resulted in some cool new anime. What’s coming sometime after this is brand new too as it readies for a massive arc.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a brand new anime currently in the works with Toei Animation. No release date or window has been announced for the new series as of this time, nor have any production staff been revealed for it thus far. But it will be adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc that has only been seen in the official manga release. This is one of two arcs that have yet to be animated, so it’s all very exciting.

You can find Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ premiere streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu on October 11th, and with Netflix beginning on October 17th. How do you like the new opening and ending for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!