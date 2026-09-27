5 Big Moments I Can’t Wait to See in Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, which means fans will finally get to watch the anticipated Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime. While fans still have to wait for the main story’s continuation, Toei Animation will first release the remake TV series. The anime is returning for the first time in eight years, which is why even if it’s a remake, the hype is bigger than ever. Not to mention that it will fix the biggest issues with the original anime adaptations, including the animation quality and the pacing. The remake aims to follow the original story written by Akira Toriyama while also focusing on better visuals and fight choreography. The trailer already reveals that the anime is much more vibrant and stunning, with better fight choreography as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the remake isn’t just going to improve the quality of the already existing animation clips, but it will be a full reconstruction of the story with much better pacing. While the title is Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, the anime season will cover the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs during its run. All these arcs are some of the most exciting parts of the story, full of thrilling moments, but these five are something I’m looking forward to the most.

5) Vegeta Defends Bulma Against Beerus

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta has gone through massive change since his introduction in the Saiyan Saga. However, it still took him years to warm up to his family, since he mostly focused on his training. His pride as a Saiyan and the way he was raised didn’t allow him to show weaknesses, and he considered his growing attachment to his family a weakness. However, things changed quietly over the years, especially after his final atonement against Majin Buu. When Beerus entered the planet, Vegeta remembered meeting the God of Destruction in his childhood. Due to the horrifying memory of his father being insulted and King Kai’s warning, Vegeta had no intention of fighting Beerus. He was ready to embarrass himself if that’s all it took to keep Earth safe. However, when Beerus slapped Bulma, Vegeta snapped and yelled at the God of Destruction. His rage turned into power, commencing the real showdown against the most powerful being in the universe.

4) The Birth of the Super Saiyan God Changed Everything

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

For a major part of Dragon Ball Z, the Super Saiyan transformation continued to evolve, but things changed significantly in Dragon Ball Super. Beerus came to the planet, looking for a Super Saiyan God he saw in a prophetic dream. As the most powerful being in the universe with a never-ending lifespan, Beerus was plagued with boredom. Not to mention he had no reason to use his powers to the fullest, which is why he became increasingly irritable. However, when he learned that there might be a warrior named Super Saiyan God that could prove to be a challenge to him, Beerus wasted no time in trying to find him. However, the Super Saiyan God was only a temporary form Goku could use thanks to the power given to him by other Saiyans. Regardless, things changed completely after that, and the ordinary Super Saiyan forms were forgotten over the years as the story focused on something else entirely.

3) Goku and Vegeta Use Super Saiyan Blue for the First Time Against Frieza

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the Battle of Gods focused on a legendary but temporary Super Saiyan transformation, the story wasted no time in helping Goku and Vegeta reach a completely new level. One thing about Saiyans is that there’s no limit to how powerful they can grow. Each battle allows them to level up their game, and the more powerful they become, the closer they get to unlocking new transformations. Although Goku lost the abilities of the Super Saiyan God, the power was ingrained in his body, which allowed him to blend the divine power with his standard transformation. What followed was an entirely new Super Saiyan with blue hair and eyes. In Vegeta’s case, since he didn’t become a Super Saiyan God like Goku, he relied on training, which is the sole reason he is able to come so far. Thanks to his six months of training under Whis, he mastered ki containment that allowed him to harness divine god ki without the ritual of the Super Saiyan God. Both Saiyans used this form against Frieza in Resurrection F.

2) Golden Frieza Is Still One of the Most Underrated Transformations

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

There’s no doubt that Frieza remains one of the most iconic villains in Shonen history. After the impact he left in the original story, it was only fair that Toriyama brought back the villain in the sequel story. However, even in his prime, Frieza was no match against the first transformation of Goku. Not to mention that he was obliterated by Future Trunks, who wasn’t even powerful enough to stand against the Androids. Considering how much more powerful the Saiyans and the Z Fighters had become, Frieza needed to undergo a massive change. As it turns out, the former galactic tyrant had completely dominated countless planets without ever training, not even for a single day. Knowing what he had to deal with, he trained for four months before achieving his Golden transformation. Not only did it allow him much more power than before, but it also stayed true to his character since he has the best transformations compared to any Dragon Ball villain.

1) Goku vs. Hit Will Be More Exciting in Remake Anime

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Whether it was the petty rivalry between the two Gods of Destruction from both planets or the exciting battles, there are various reasons why it’s one of the best Sagas of the series. However, there’s no denying that Goku vs. Hit is the best fight of the entire Saga. No doubt the original anime couldn’t do justice to this thrilling battle, but things will change in the remake. Hit is one of the few opponents who gave Goku so much trouble. His unique time-skip ability allowed no room for his targets to escape, which makes him the perfect assassin. There haven’t been many times when Goku had to give up on fighting an opponent. However, realizing that Hit wasn’t allowed to use his abilities to the fullest due to the tournament rules, Goku forfeited the match, hoping he would one day face him again without either of them holding back.

Does this list include your favorite Dragon Ball Super moments? Head down to the comments to tell us if you’re excited for the anime’s return.