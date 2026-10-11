One Piece’s Fall 2026 Replacement Anime Is Here, and It Couldn’t Be More Perfect

The One Piece anime ended its run in the summer of 2026 as part of its new schedule of releasing only 26 episodes per year. Now, in its absence, it is being replaced by an anime of the same caliber, with some even arguing that it is better. It is odd to see the One Piece anime go months without releasing new episodes, something the series has consistently done for 26 years. However, fans have become accustomed to its absence since earlier this year and are appreciating its new formula. Yet, there still needs to be something that can replace the anime.

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However, given the caliber One Piece has established over its run of more than two decades as the forefront of Weekly Shonen Jump, modern anime that have established their own patterns within the shonen genre can hardly replace what it has achieved. This makes older franchises the only perfect contenders. That is why the new anime from Dragon Ball, the remastered Dragon Ball Super, which began airing in fall 2026, is the only series that can perfectly replace One Piece‘s legendary presence. It seems that even the anime industry knows this, as Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is replacing One Piece in a literal sense as well.

One Piece Anime Gets Replaced by Its Predecessor Anime This Fall

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In many ways, the Dragon Ball franchise is not just One Piece’s predecessor but also that of shonen anime as a whole, as it helped pave the way for the genre and shape what it has become today. However, given that both Dragon Ball and One Piece are produced by Toei Animation, Dragon Ball is truly its predecessor. Now, starting October 11 this fall, Dragon Ball will replace One Piece on Sundays, taking over the exact time slot One Piece left behind when it went on hiatus. Honestly, no other series could be more fitting, as Dragon Ball will ensure that Sundays retain the nostalgic vibe One Piece has been providing.

What makes the series’ presence even more nostalgic is that the currently airing Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a remastered version of the original 2015 Dragon Ball Super anime. In this remastered version, fans will get a total of 19 episodes, which will conclude by mid-February, condensing the original run’s 37 episodes. Looking closer, it seems that its run might actually be calculated as well. Since One Piece is promising to release 26 episodes per year, which requires six months of airing, One Piece could return to its time slot in spring 2027 after Dragon Ball‘s run ends in winter.

This is further reinforced by the fact that Dragon Ball Super’s next anime, which will adapt the manga’s canon Galactic Patrol arc, is set to arrive sometime in fall 2027, meaning it could once again take over the time slot One Piece leaves behind. This seems likely to become a recurring pattern as both franchises continue to evolve, meaning that for years to come, fans could see One Piece replaced by Dragon Ball remakes or new anime, or vice versa, keeping the nostalgic and legendary shonen anime vibe alive all year round.