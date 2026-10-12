Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Won’t Be as “New” as Fans Might Want

Dragon Ball Super has returned after eight years with a new remake anime series, but one star revealed that this new anime unfortunately won’t be as “new” as fans are hoping for. Dragon Ball Super‘s original TV anime made its debut over a decade ago, and it’s been eight years since the Tournament of Power. Though Dragon Ball has continued with new movies and TV projects in that time since, there’s something special about Dragon Ball Super returning for new episodes that have been retooled for the modern era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an “enhanced” version of the original TV series touting new visuals, re-cut sequences, sound effects and more. But in an official interview for the new series’ premiere (as shared via press release), Beerus voice actor Koichi Yamadera revealed that he has not done any new voice work for the remake series. So while it’s set to feature some new animated sequences and more (which have already been seen in the premiere episode), it’s at least confirmed that one member of the original voice cast hasn’t recorded for any new material.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Be Reusing Original TV Anime Voice Lines

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

When Yamadera was asked about the new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus series, the Beerus voice star was delighted to find out that the anime would be continuing and even feature his character in the title. But the more surprising development was that Yamadera revealed that the team didn’t record any new dialogue, “And then I heard we wouldn’t be recording new dialogue, which surprised me even more.” As the way the star broke it down, it’s going to be a re-edit of that original TV series audio to make something new, “They’re taking what we recorded back then and building something new out of it — it felt like a stroke of luck.”

Yamadera detailing the process here could just be a confirmation that he was the only one to not record any new audio, but it’s likely that the production on a whole has been treated in this matter. It seems like Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be using the voice lines from the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime, and any brand new scenes will not require any additional voice work. This can be heard with the return of late voice actors Unsho Ishizuka (Mr. Satan) and Joji Yanami (King Kai) in the premiere, who have tragically passed since the end of the original series.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ Future?

Play video

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has raised a few questions about its future Yamadera revealing that there won’t be any new voice lines, and that likely means that these enhancements to the original series won’t be as expansive as fans might have hoped to see from the franchise’s big return. There had been lofty dreams about the kinds of new additions that could have been added such as fans wanting more of the manga material included before the debut of Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol in the future.

But this also raises questions about the scope of this new remake. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to confirm how many episodes it’s going to be running for, but it will be showcasing new takes on the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs. Even if it uses the same voice lines from the original series, there’s a hope that enough has changed about its reorganization and visual upgrades that it still feels new either way.

How does this make you feel about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus? How are you liking the premiere of the remake anime series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!