17 Years Ago, One of The Best Shonen of All Time Made History With Its Reboot

Shonen is the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry, famous for the range of intriguing stories it has to offer. While most series within this demographic are battle action, it’s not limited to that. From fantasies to adventure, these series are often loved among fans for their unique storytelling, power systems, character development, and more. However, Shonen series are just as famous for their disappointing and controversial endings as they are for their excellent stories. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, which is still a pioneer in the Shonen industry. The series is based on the 2001 manga by Hiromu Arakawa and is a reboot of the 2003 series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original anime was significantly different from the manga, leading to several criticisms as the studio took many liberties in changing the plot. However, since the manga was still ongoing, the studio simply wrapped up the story with their original ending. Luckily, on April 5th, 2009, fans finally received a reboot anime, which remains faithful to Arakawa’s story. It’s been 17 years since the premiere, and hardly any anime is praised as much as this masterpiece.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Has One of The Best Endings of All Time

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

For several years, the anime remained on top of MyAnimeList ranking before it was eventually dethroned by Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and didn’t regain its spot. Even so, the classic story is still just as praised among fans as ever. The story begins with the arduous journey of the Elric brothers, who want to regain their bodies after committing a taboo. The only hope they have to meet their goal is to look for a philosopher’s stone that bypasses the laws of equivalent exchange of alchemy.

However, their search leads them to discovering the terrifying truth about their country and the military, as they threaten countless innocent lives. The ending is an accumulation of their journey with no loose ends or plot holes. Each character gets a well-deserved conclusion, including the Elric brothers, as they look forward to their future while the country builds itself from the ground up after the collapse of the military. The anime tells one of the most intriguing stories ever in just 64 episodes with just the right amount of action, adventure, comedy, and even suspense.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!