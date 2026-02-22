7 Popular Shonen Series With The Most Controversial Endings

Shonen is the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry, famous for the exciting stories it has to offer. From fantasies to adventure, these series are often loved among fans for their unique storytelling and power systems. However, Shonen is just as famous for its disappointing and controversial endings as it is for its excellent stories. While Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is often considered to have one of the best endings of all time, not many series received the same reception from fans for their endings.

While these series are still some of the most famous of all time, the manga’s final arcs were divisive, often leading to fan disappointment with major unanswered questions and underwhelming conclusions. These seven series are some of the most popular Shonen of all time, and yet they couldn’t escape fans’ criticisms when the manga came to an end.

7) Fairy Tail

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Fairy Tail released a sequel only after the main story’s ending, and it’s still ongoing, where Natsu and the others embark on another journey. However, the final arc didn’t stand out in any way, and even the final battle against Acnologia felt rushed. Despite providing a rather wholesome conclusion, the series left a bittersweet aftertaste, featuring fake-out deaths and the rushed ending to some of the most anticipated fights.

6) Bleach

Image Courtesy of STUDIO PIERROT

Although the anime promises to resolve the ending with original scenes and slight changes thanks to Tite Kubo’s involvement in the production, the manga’s ending is considered one of the most disappointing in Shonen history. Bleach has always been famous for having one of the best power systems, intriguing villains, and fights, which is why the ending felt even more shocking when it left fans with more questions than answers.

5) Naruto

Image Courtesy Studio Pierriot

For most of Shippuden, the series hyped Madara Uchiha as the main antagonist, only to turn someone as powerful and intelligent as him into a mere puppet. The plot twist in the final stretch of the story is often met with criticism, as Kaguya Otsutsuki still isn’t appreciated as the final villain for lacking the kind of impact Madara had in the story.

4) Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Although the ending of Attack on Titan is more widely accepted now, thanks to the anime adaptation, Hajime Isayama was losing sleep over fans’ reception when the manga was concluded. The series had one of the most divisive finales ever as the fandom was torn about the sudden change in Eren, who went from a freedom-seeking protagonist to a genocidal villain. Although the reasons behind his actions were clarified, the consequences were far too severe.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Thanks to the epilogue in the final volume and the sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending isn’t hated as much as it was in 2024 when the serialization came to an abrupt end. The story left fans with countless unanswered questions that may never be resolved. Furthermore, considering Satrou Gojo’s popularity, it was more than enough reason for fans to dislike the finale after his underwhelming death, which is still controversial. The fight against Sukuna went on for over a year, only to end in a rush without even giving fans the answers they were looking for.

2) My Hero Academia

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Since the first chapter, My Hero Academia has been building up a story of Deku being the greatest hero in the world, just like his idol, All Might. However, the ending left fans disappointed after he lost his quirk forever and had to wait eight years for a hero suit before resuming his journey as a hero. The final arc was long, and despite the epilogue featuring the characters’ lives after the battle, the series failed to resolve the mystery of the Quirk Singularity Theory, which was a major point of interest.

1) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer’s popularity has been unparalleled lately, but the manga’s finale in 2020 was met with widespread criticism for several reasons. The series killed off half of the main cast in the showdown between the Demon Slayers and the demons, wiping out almost the entire Demon Slayer Corps, leaving many disappointed as the victory didn’t even feel worth celebrating. Furthermore, the series didn’t focus enough on the direct aftermath of the final battle, but instead skipped into the modern era.

