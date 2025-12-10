10 Incredible Anime With No Bad Episodes

In the ever-growing world of anime, finding the right series that remains consistent from start to finish is almost impossible. Even the most popular shows occasionally disappoint, whether it’s because of a filler arc, a drop in animation quality, or sometimes the story just loses its momentum. This has been the case in many long-running anime series across the globe, including iconic shows such as One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach, as even die-hard fans would agree that either fillers or episodes at times felt underwhelming. This is why anime with zero weak episodes, even the ongoing ones, are considered true gems in the industry, as they captivate viewers from the very first scene.

These series never make you want to reach out for the skip button, which speaks volumes of their amazing quality, unique storytelling, memorable characters, and sometimes even stellar visuals. From hidden gems to some of the biggest anime hits, we’ve curated a list of 10 incredible anime series without any bad episodes.

10) Summer Time Rendering

One of the most underrated supernatural thrillers of recent times, Summer Time Rendering will keep you on the edge of your seat thanks to the intense suspense and layers of mystery. In just 25 episodes, the series wraps up the story based on Yasuki Tanaka’s Shonen Jump+ manga, without cutting off major scenes from the original despite the constraints. As such, the anime maintains a steady pacing from beginning to end, as it continues to follow Shinpei Ajiro, who returned to his hometown to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Ushio Kofune.

Despite her death being officially confirmed as an accident, the strangling marks on her neck tell a different story. Before he knew it, the young man found himself mixed up in a fight against dangerous beings lurking in the shadows who might be responsible for Ushio’s death.

9) Spy x Family

Spy x Family is one of the most wholesome anime series, and even the ordinary days of the Forger family are filled with exciting moments. Even as a Shonen, the series doesn’t rely heavily on intense action; instead, it focuses on the unique dynamic of a fake family who live under the same roof to further their own goals. Anya Forger, the six-year-old telepathic girl, is easily the star of the show as she keeps the family glued together. While most of the story is told from Anya’s perspective, we often see the series shifting its focus to other characters, including Loid Forger and Yor Forger.

Furthermore, we occasionally see side characters such as Nightfall and Franky getting the spotlight as well. The series is episodic in nature, which makes it all the more intriguing, as there’s never a dull moment when spies, assassins, and many other figures try to maintain the fragile peace between Ostania and Westalis.

8) Samurai Champloo

Although Cowboy Bebop is more globally famous and regarded as one of Shinichirō Watanabe’s best works, Samurai Champloo also deserves just as much attention. The series is largely episodic, where each episode feels like a self-contained adventure as they build character depth and continue the central quest to find the mysterious samurai who smells like flowers. Even though some of the episodes are filler, Samurai Champloo is an exception, as these original scenes only add more depth to the main trio, Mugen, Jin, and Fuu.

The story is set in an alternate version of Edo-period Japan, where Fuu, a young waitress, calls upon the help of two samurai, Mugen and Jin, who couldn’t be more different from one another. Despite their unpleasant first encounter, the three of them set out on a mission to find the mysterious samurai from Fuu’s past, and the only lead they have is that he smells of sunflowers.

7) Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone is easily one of the most unique anime of all time, and the story only continues to get better with each episode. It’s been thousands of years since humanity turned to stone, and civilization has all but been erased from the face of the Earth. Senku Ishigami, a genius high school student, awakens all alone and cracks the mystery of depetrification. The story continues as he depetrifies his friends and even more people as he aims to rebuild civilization from scratch.

From the very first episode, when Senku was barely surviving in the stone world, we see his journey as he continues to invent new things to achieve a broader goal. With each small step, Senku and the Kingdom of Science get one step closer to achieving their goal. The anime doesn’t shy away from explaining the fundamentals of each modern product Senku makes from scratch, making it an intriguing experience for viewers.

6) Natsume’s Book of Friends

Natsume’s Book of Friends only has a small but dedicated fanbase, which is why it’s still considered one of the most underrated anime of all time. Unlike series with intense action and complex mysteries, this series stands out for a gentle, heartwarming, and even melancholic tone as it focuses on the bittersweet relationships between humans and Yokai. Even though the anime has released seven seasons so far, it doesn’t have any underwhelming moments as each scene feels surreal and touches the hearts of the viewers.

Set in a Japanese countryside filled with lush forests and old shrines, the anime reflects the themes of making peace with your past and forming new bonds through the protagonist and his interactions with Yokai. The story follows Takashi Natsume as he tries to find his own place in the world after being rejected by everyone around him due to his ability to see Yokai. His life changes for the better when he arrives in the countryside with his new foster family, where he learns about his late grandmother’s Book of Friends that holds a special power.

5) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is one of those series that you just can’t stop binging, especially since the story only continues to get even more exciting as the mysteries begin to unfold. Whether it’s the unique worldbuilding or the recurring tragedies, every moment leaves you wanting more. The first three seasons, animated by WIT Studio, already received many praises for the quality, which only increased after MAPPA picked up the series from Season 4. The series has already reached its conclusion, yet it left a long-lasting impression among viewers as it left bittersweet emotions and even a strange sense of closure.

The story follows Eren Yeager, who swears to kill every last titan in the world that humanity has been fearing for centuries. However, as he continues his journey, the dark truth behind his past slowly unravels, making the series more and more intriguing as the story continues.

4) Delicious in Dungeon

Ryoko Kui’s award-winning manga, Delicious in Dungeon, stands out for portraying dungeon ecology and gourmet cooking as the story focuses on survival by eating monsters, not just fighting them. Whether it’s the worldbuilding, animation, or memorable characters, there’s absolutely nothing about the series that seems unsatisfactory or boring. Season 1 of the anime covered 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, with each scene offering something incredible to keep you hooked to the show.

The second season is currently under production, and it might be the last, considering that the manga has a total of 97 chapters. If Studio Trigger decides to have the same number of episodes as the first season, the story will wrap up with the next installment. The story continues the delectable journey of Laios Touden and his party as they journey across the dungeon to rescue his sister Falin, who risked her life to teleport everyone out of a life-threatening situation.

3) The Apothecary Diaries

A historical setting, romantic plot, well-written female characters, medical mystery, and a genius and lovable protagonist, the series offers everything viewers can hope for and more. Based on Natsu Hyuuga’s light novel, the series has currently released two seasons, while a Season 3 and an original film are currently under production. The anime is well-loved for its character writing, especially among the female characters, especially those of noble ranking, who strive to make the best of their lives despite living in an era where they are suppressed by others.

Each story unfolds the dark side of the world they live in. Maomao, a genius apothecary, is kidnapped and sold to the Rear Palace as a servant girl, where she tries to keep a low profile. She eventually blows her cover in front of Jinshi, a high-ranking eunuch who manages the Rear Palace and seeks help from her in all kinds of complex cases.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End dominated the rankings when the anime debuted, and most of the credit goes to the unique and melancholic storytelling and the gorgeous animation by Madhouse. The story begins after the end of an epic journey, following the protagonist as she forms a new party and travels through the same place to achieve a new goal. The anime beautifully weaves present-day events with echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side by side, and that’s truly what makes the story so captivating.

Instead of unfolding the story in a straight line, we see reflective glimpses into Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party that not only add emotional depth to the anime but also affect her present decisions. This narrative allows the viewers to feel the passage of time in a quiet yet nostalgic journey, making the story all the more beautiful and bittersweet.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The reboot to the original anime remains faithful to the manga and wraps up the story in 64 episodes, with each of them progressing the story at a steady pace. Before Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was released, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList for years. While it eventually fell off the ranks for a few days, it climbed right back up.

The story is deeply compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the complex story with humor and character development. The story follows two brothers who pay dearly for committing one of the biggest taboos in the world of alchemy. They embark on a journey to make things right by finding the legendary philosopher’s stone, but the truth turns out to be too grave for them to handle.

