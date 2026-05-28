17 Years Later, One of The Most Acclaimed Shojo of All Time Still Hasn’t Returned From a Hiatus

Two women sharing one name, Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu, are complete opposites, yet a chance meeting on a train sparks a deep friendship, leading them to share an apartment in Tokyo. Osaki moves to the city to pursue her dream as lead vocalist of the punk band Blast, alongside Nobuo, Yasushi, and newcomer Shinichi. As Blast gains popularity and signs with Gaia Records, Osaki’s romance with Trapnest guitarist Ren propels them into the spotlight. Trapnest, already famous, includes Ren, Reira, Takumi, and Naoki. The story weaves their intertwined lives, relationships, and glimpses of their uncertain future.



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