“It’s Pretty Much Decided”: Nana Creator Talks the Future of the Acclaimed Manga

The hopes for the eventual return of the beloved Nana manga have been reignited yet again, after the legendary mangaka, Ai Yazawa, revealed her intentions of returning and the story’s progress. While there is unfortunately no specific date or window when the drama series will once again grace the pages of its magazine, fans can rest easy knowing that there is no one who would like to see the return of the manga more than the creator herself, and much like the two separated Nanas fated to meet again, fans will one day get to see the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In celebration of the mangaka’s 40-year career and the 25th anniversary, on top of the Uniqlo collection by Ai Yazawa, a new fanbook titled The World of NANA has been released, and it contains not only a long interview with her, but also new sketches and more. One of the questions asked if there was any decision made regarding the story, to which Yazawa replied that the story was already in the final stages before it went on hiatus, and that no matter the changes in the planned conclusion, she would work her hardest to let her fans read it again one day.

Nana’s Story Does Not Have Much Left

Ai Yazawa announces that NANA will someday be continued ! (Not as in right now) in the Q&A “The world of Yazawa Ai’s NANA” : (translation done by me) pic.twitter.com/1SVkEQ7FPK — Shae (@bbyconchaa) August 13, 2025

Two women sharing one name, Nana Osaki and Nana Komatsu, are complete opposites, yet a chance meeting on a train sparks a deep friendship, leading them to share an apartment in Tokyo. Osaki moves to the city to pursue her dream as lead vocalist of the punk band Blast, alongside Nobuo, Yasushi, and newcomer Shinichi. As Blast gains popularity and signs with Gaia Records, Osaki’s romance with Trapnest guitarist Ren propels them into the spotlight. Trapnest, already famous, includes Ren, Reira, Takumi, and Naoki. The story weaves their intertwined lives, relationships, and glimpses of their uncertain future.

This year has been especially great for Nana fans, despite the lack of content. For one, Ai Yazawa has been releasing illustrations here and there, which is much more than in past years. Furthermore, the reveal of her new collection with Uniqlo (which is now out) is a great sign of her creative juices flowing back and her recuperating health. The mangaka’s 40th year in the industry is looking up, and this is the fruit of her working to get her health back up and one day return to drawing.

This is also not the first time she has revealed her commitment to one day continuing the manga. In 2022, in a Da Vinci interview, she said she is working on drawing little by little, and that her art exhibition somewhat helped her regain her physical strength and motivation. While it was quiet since then, her recent art and collection showed her improved condition, and this new interview, giving fans an insight into how far the story has got is really great news. With new reassurance from the mouth of the creator herself, Nana‘s return one day will be glorious.