2026’s Most Unhinged Anime Has Finally Arrived, and It’s Surprisingly Good

As Winter 2026 approaches its end and many ongoing anime near their conclusions, one of the most unhinged series in years quietly debuted at the start of this week, kicking off a truly quirky journey. Earlier this week, on Sunday, March 15th, this long-awaited anime, first announced in 2024, finally premiered, and its premise is every bit as bizarre as expected, if not more. Brought to life by Sanzigen studio, Rooster Fighter is finally here, following a wandering rooster named Keiji as he travels across Japan, protecting the world from demonic threats.

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The anime’s premise boldly presents a rooster as humanity’s greatest defender, and the real charm lies in how seriously it treats that idea. Keiji is portrayed as a genuinely inspiring hero, embodying everything you would expect from a classic shonen protagonist. At times, you may even forget you’re watching a rooster lead the story, as his actions and dialogue carry the weight of a true hero. This effect is further elevated by Kenta Miyake, best known as the voice of All Might, bringing Keiji to life. Still, the series doesn’t shy away from its absurdity, often embracing an unhinged, unserious tone that occasionally gives off strong One-Punch Man vibes.

Rooster Fighter Anime Blends Serious My Hero Academia Tropes With Unhinged One-Punch Man Elements

Image Courtesy of Sanzigen

While Keiji’s heroic presentation is more than enough to evoke strong My Hero Academia vibes, the anime at its core is as unserious as it can possibly be, much like One-Punch Man. A rooster fighting hundreds-of-feet-tall monsters, and even defeating them, is just as ridiculous as Saitama taking down enemies with a single punch. However, Rooster Fighter goes even further, as it doesn’t shy away from incorporating mature content that absurdly works in favor of its comedy. The series has plenty going for it, making it an enjoyable watch even within its short episode format.

Beyond that, unlike Saitama, the first episode of Rooster Fighter also establishes a compelling backstory for its rooster protagonist, adding real emotional weight to his character as he pursues revenge for his family. Still, its unhinged moments remain its strongest aspect, often leaning into parody. The first episode even features Keiji performing a special projectile attack that clearly references Goku’s Kamehameha. There’s little doubt that future episodes will continue to embrace such parodic elements, making the series even more unhinged as the narrative progresses. With decent animation quality, strong heroic tropes, and clever parody, Rooster Fighter is shaping up to be one of the most unhinged anime in years, yet far too entertaining to miss.

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