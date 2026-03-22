Top 5 Winter 2026 Anime Ending This Week You Can’t Miss

The final week of Winter 2026 is here, and with it, many ongoing anime are coming to an end. This week marks the conclusion of some of the biggest titles of the season. It has been a truly diverse season, with several narratives standing out as some of the best. For the most part, it saw the return of major anime with new seasons, alongside only a few new entries.

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As a result, many ongoing anime have continued to expand their stories and are now reaching their conclusions this week. While several shows are wrapping up, these five anime are set to end with pivotal finales that no one should miss this week.

5) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Image courtesy of Doga Kobo

The first major anime to come to an end this season will do so on Wednesday, March 25th, marking the finale of Oshi no Ko Season 3. However, this ending will also signal the beginning of the series’s most pivotal arc. The finale will kick off the “15-Year Lie” movie arc, fully setting the stage for the story’s conclusion.

While that alone makes it special, the season will also conclude with an hour-long finale episode. This makes Oshi no Ko Season 3’s ending one of the most fulfilling finales of the season, more than enough reason not to miss it this week.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

Sentenced to Be a Hero is the only anime on this list that debuted this Winter with a fresh season, and it has more than proven itself to be one of the best anime of the season. Its premiere alone deserves recognition for its compelling foundation, and throughout its run, it has emerged as one of the best new anime of the year as well.

While the animation quality and character dynamics are more than enough reasons to watch its finale this Thursday, it is the series’ narrative that stands out the most. The story not only begins with a compelling heroic trope but, as it develops, also tackles deeper elements, including political themes that sharply reflect real-world realities. The final episode is set to wrap up the current major arc while adding more nuance to its coming-of-age hero story.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

This Thursday also marks the end of what is probably the most popular anime of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. The new season continues to showcase how distinct the dark shonen genre can be. By kickstarting a new arc, the Culling Game, the series may have introduced one of the most exciting battle tournaments in modern anime.

So far, the season has focused on Megumi and Yuji within the Culling Game arc while introducing several compelling new characters. However, the finale will shift to another key protagonist, Yuta, as he becomes locked in a four-way battle. With this setup, the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finale is set to be one of the most action-heavy episodes of the series, an impressive feat considering nearly every episode this season has already been packed with intense action and crisp animation.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Another all-time fan favorite, Frieren, has also been airing this season. Despite being one of the shorter entries, the series once again proves why it is so highly regarded, with Madhouse delivering exceptional quality and a slow-paced narrative that adds a unique nuance rarely seen elsewhere. As the party’s journey to Aureole continues, fans finally witnessed them enter the Northern Plateau.

This brief stretch of the journey has already revealed the dangers of the region, and the final episode of the season is expected to build on that. While the finale may still present an episodic moment, it is highly likely to also lay the groundwork for the next season, potentially setting up a major arc from these smaller narrative pieces. It’s a must-watch finale to understand the direction Frieren will take after this calm and reflective season.

1) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image courtesy of Mappa

The final pivotal anime coming to an end this week is Hell’s Paradise Season 2, set to conclude on Sunday, March 29th. If not for Jujutsu Kaisen, there would be little doubt that this season stands as the most action-heavy anime of the lineup. In some ways, Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has even surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in terms of intensity, largely due to its high-stakes narrative.

This season has featured multiple battles, with the convicts coming together as a team to take down the Tensen. As several major events near their conclusion, the finale is expected to continue focusing on the convicts’ pursuit of their goal. However, other forces are also in motion on the island, particularly Shugen Asaemon, considered the most dangerous of the executioners, who was hinted to enter the fray in the penultimate episode. Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has been building toward this moment all season, making its final episode a strong contender for the best finale among the anime concluding this week.

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