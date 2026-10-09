Avatar: Seven Havens Just Confirmed Two More Seasons

Today marks the first time in twelve years that a new animated TV series in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has arrived, as the first three episodes of Avatar: Seven Havens have officially arrived on Paramount+. Telling an all-new story in the timeline and set hundreds of years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens has already distinguished itself in a major way from what came before it. Fans got even more good news about the series today, though, in addition to its premiere, as its future was just officially confirmed.

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A second season of Avatar: Seven Havens has already been confirmed, but straight from New York Comic Con today was word about even more. During the franchise panel today, Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko officially confirmed that Avatar: Seven Havens has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, meaning the next books in the series are officially happening. Every episode of Book 1, telling the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister Nisha, will roll out over the course of October, with details on Books 2, 3 and 4 set to follow later.

Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Two More Seasons

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Suffice to say, fans were shocked to find out that Avatar: Seven Havens has already been renewed for more episodes so early. In response to the news, one user wrote: “Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 before Season 1 can even prove itself? 😭💀 Paramount+ is either cooking something legendary or setting us up for the biggest disappointment ever.” Another added: “Double renewal before season 1 even airs is a flex but also kind of terrifying for the animation team’s sleep schedule.”

It’s worth noting that, as of this writing, even though only eight reviews are present, Avatar: Seven Havens currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That means two things on the whole about the series: not only is it a show of confidence by the studio to allow the Avatar team to continue what they’re doing and roll through so fresh episodes can drop more regularly, but it also means that Paramount is making sure to cement the fact that Avatar as a franchise is part of the bread and butter of the studio’s future (now a full juggernaut after the acquisition of Warner Bros.).

Avatar: Seven Havens is already set to make some bold swings for the franchise. Part of that is by placing itself hundreds of years after the last series, which means that it will be set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world that’s been seemingly destroyed by Korra. The new Avatar, named Pavi, is confirmed to be an Earthbender who becomes the Avatar and travels the world with her twin sister.

With the first three episodes of Book 1 streaming now on Paramount+, the rest of the season will arrive over the course of the month. Episodes 4 to 6 will premiere on Friday, October 16, followed by Episodes 7 through 9 on Friday, October 23, and the final batch, Episodes 10 through 13, on Friday, October 30.