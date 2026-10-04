Black Clover Season 2 Just Gave Asta a Powerful New Sword

Black Clover has officially made its return to screens with Season 2 of the anime, and with it has kicked things off by giving Asta a powerful new sword. Black Clover has finally made its return after five long years with a brand new season of the anime, and it’s picking up right from where it all left off. Asta and the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights have been in the midst of training to face off against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, and now it’s finally time for the raid.

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Black Clover Season 2 is now adapting the long awaited Spade Kingdom Raid arc as the Clover Kingdom makes their way into the Spade Kingdom with the hopes of stopping the Dark Triad’s Advent of Qliphoth ritual. But while the others are getting a head start, Asta needs a little more time to train with his newly unlocked Devil abilities (together with Liebe). Including the use of a brand new sword, which he names the Demon-Slasher Katana.

Black Clover Season 2 Premiere Introduces Asta’s Demon-Slasher Katana

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Black Clover Season 2’s premiere episode puts fans right back into the cliffhanger that the debut season ended off on back in 2021. Asta is still in the midst of training to better work together with Liebe, and the two of them are trying their best to master the Devil Union transformation that Nacht already has a full mastery of. But during all of this, Asta has also started to use a new (but familiar weapon) now stored within his grimoire, the Demon-Slasher Katana, which is the final memento that he has from his fight alongside Captain Yami before.

Yami’s katana has now been fully absorbed into Asta’s grimoire, and has thus been coated with Anti-Magic. Now that it’s a part of Asta’s weapon repertoire, it’s going to be key in the fights against the Dark Triad to come. We’ve yet to see what kind of new power he’s going to have at his disposal in the anime series itself when he’s fully mastered his training, though promotional materials and even the opening for the series have revealed this form and weapon in action. It won’t be too much longer before we see Asta rejoin the fight.

How to Watch Black Clover Season 2

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Black Clover Season 2 is now back in action after five years of waiting, and new episodes will be released on a weekly basis through the rest of the Fall. If you wanted to catch them as they air in Japan, the new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. There’s an English dub planned for the new season too, but any release information has yet to be revealed for it as this time.

Black Clover Season 2 has yet to reveal how long it’s going to run for, but it’s likely not going to be for that long. There’s no way it’s going to get anywhere near the massive 170 episode long order seen with the first season, and with only two arcs from Yuki Tabata’s original manga series left, there’s just not much ground left to cover. But what are you hoping to see from Asta in Black Clover Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!