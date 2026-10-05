Black Clover Season 2’s Premiere Confirms the Disappointing Update Fans Feared

After five years of silence, Black Clover has finally returned in all its glory, with improved animation and the adaptation of the important arcs of the series that fans have been waiting for since the anime came to an end. The series has emerged as one of the most important Shonen Jump series, with its original run carrying the legacy of what shonen anime has come to represent. In its first run, Black Clover delivered a total of 170 episodes, with the series only adapting up to Chapter 270 of the manga. It was able to do this thanks to Studio Pierrot providing plenty of anime-original content and extending certain scenes.

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Studio Pierrot had done this with many of its shonen series previously as well, including major titles such as Naruto, Boruto, and Bleach. With Black Clover being one of the latest series to follow this approach, fans had expected the anime’s return with its second season to follow a similar format. However, the premiere episode of Black Clover Season 2 confirms that the series will be following a fast-paced narrative in its second season. The first episode seemingly adapts almost five chapters from the manga. This has more than confirmed that Black Clover will only be around for a short while, with only 25–30 episodes at most.

Black Clover Season 2 Won’t Be as Big as the First Season

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In particular, the premiere episode of Black Clover Season 2 adapts Chapters 271 to 275, along with some pages, seemingly covering around 4.5 chapters per episode. Given that the manga’s pace for this arc continues this way, with more fast-paced action between the dialogue, it is highly likely that every episode of this season will adapt a similar number of chapters. If that is the case, the series could adapt the remaining chapters of the manga in just 25–30 episodes at most, seemingly concluding Black Clover’s run within the next year. Another element is how Studio Pierrot treated another anime similarly when it returned to adapt its final arc.

It is none other than Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which is structured to adapt around 200 chapters in 50 episodes. The final arc of the series is fast-paced, without the anime-original elements seen in the original run. Studio Pierrot is clearly aiming for a similar pattern with Black Clover as well, and if that is true, then adapting the remaining 120 chapters could be done in only 25–30 episodes. Thanks to Bleach’s final arc adaptation being split into different parts, Black Clover could follow a similar structure, with potentially only two cours. The first part of the second season, with around 13 episodes, a staple of seasonal anime, could adapt the entire Spade Kingdom arc from the manga, covering around 60 chapters.

After this, there could be a break for the anime, probably lasting 3–6 months, meaning the second and final part of Black Clover Season 2 could arrive in either Spring or Summer of next year, with another set of 13 episodes, concluding the series as well. In some ways, this decision is much better for the series, as it will help fans see the story as soon as possible without the slow-paced and filler episodes that many fans complained about. Yet, Black Clover abandoning this format is indeed disappointing, as it was one of the last series to adapt a shonen manga in such a way, and changing it confirms that Shonen Jump anime adaptations have evolved and that there may never be such an anime adaptation again in the future.