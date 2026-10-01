Black Clover Director Hypes Season 2’s Biggest Moments

Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, Black Clover is all set for its anticipated return with Season 2. As a Weekly Shonen Jump original written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, which later transitioned to Jump GIGA, it’s one of the biggest action fantasies of all time. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime still has the two final arcs from the manga. The anime premiered in 2017 as a long-running weekly series, which is why it didn’t take the anime long before it caught up with the manga during its serialization.

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The anime went on a hiatus in 2021 after adapting the initial phase of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, but the real fight will be featured in Season 2. It’s the most intense arc of the anime that takes place in the Spade Kingdom, the stronghold of the Dark Triad, who have been planning something sinister for over a decade. The anime’s return was likely delayed due to the manga’s change in schedule after it transitioned into Jump GIGA due to Tabata’s health issues. However, now that the anime is all set to return on October 3rd, 2026, the director is hyping the biggest moments in the anime.

Black Clover Season 2 Director Opens Up About the Exciting Battles

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A few days back, Crunchyroll shared an interview with director Ayataka Tanemura, which took place during this year’s Anime Expo. When asked about his thoughts on returning to work on the series again, he shared, “I’m very excited! Today [at Anime Expo 2026] we had the opportunity to premiere the first episode, and in my mind, I know there are still a lot of enemies who haven’t been shown, and there are a lot of exciting battles on the horizon.” Tanemura continued, “And of course, we are the ones making the animation, and there are a lot of different scenes that I, personally, cannot wait to see. So there’s a lot more work to do, but I think episode one is a very great place to start.”

The anime went through a massive change in Season 2 when Tanemura took over the series. The first season was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, and Tanemura only stepped in from Episode 153 and was also in charge of the original film Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. He was responsible for the final few episodes of the anime, where fans witnessed the increase in animation quality. This is all the more reason why fans are excited for the anime’s return. The Spade Kingdom Raid Arc is the most intense arc in the anime, which means it goes without saying that fans will be treated to some of the biggest battles in the series so far. The anime will begin with the Magic Knights arriving in enemy territory not only to deal with the Dark Triad but also to ensure the safety of the hostages.

Where to Watch Black Clover Season 2?

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Although the streaming time hasn’t been revealed yet, Black Clover will return to Crunchyroll. The platform has been streaming the anime since its premiere, so it’s not surprising that the anime will return with weekly episodes on Crunchyroll as well. You can also catch up with the previous episodes of the anime on the platform. However, the original movie, which was released in 2023, is only available on Netflix. The streaming giant hasn’t shared any updates on the U.S. release for the anime so far, but we can expect Black Clover to be available in select regions of Asia when the anime is released. Netflix usually takes a while before licensing new anime, which means it might take longer for fans in the U.S. to watch it on the platform.