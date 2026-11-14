How Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Finally Dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is sitting at the top spot of MyAnimeList, a position that has been held almost exclusively by Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood for years. Even without sites like MyAnimeList for tracking popularity, there is a consensus among many anime fans that Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood sits at the top or at least very high among anime series. Since its inception the anime has set a high bar for shows that follow it, and very few have even come close.

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With Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End now sitting at the top spot, what allowed it to finally surpass the anime that sat at the top for so long? Additionally, what factors made Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood so compelling in the first place? The anime’s story and world are compelling, but that alone isn’t enough to allow it to hold the top spot for so long.

Both Frieren & Fullmetal Alchemist Remain Consistent With Their Rules

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A big draw of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the way its alchemy system works. Alchemy is so powerful in the universe that on the surface it can be mistaken for magic. The system itself, however, is quickly laid out for us with its own set of rules that make sense. Although the anime introduces characters who are incredibly skilled with alchemy, the fundamentals remain the same. There are plenty of examples of this same concept being applied in Frieren.

Visualization is a big part of magic in the Frieren universe, and as a result, people who can visualize well or have strong imaginations make for powerful mages. Demons are known to be arrogant and this is almost always how the human characters defeat them. This may seem like a no-brainer characteristic for an anime to have, but popular series like Dragon Ball are even guilty of having inconsistent rules. This isn’t a make or break factor for fans, obviously, but it is often seen as lazy or bad writing if the rules of a universe are inconsistent.

Neither Frieren Nor Fullmetal Alchemist Rely on Tropes

Image via Studio Bones

Another standout characteristic of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is how it doesn’t rely on tropes that have become commonplace in the anime industry. Things like fanservice and problematic character archetypes can be found in the majority of mainstream anime, but Frieren doesn’t have either of these. The same can be said about Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. For example, corrupt or taboo behaviors is something we see male characters fall into quite frequently in anime. While this normally takes the form of something like having an unhealthy infatuation with their sister or underage girls, Frieren simply has its characters be corrupt in ways that make sense or are more understandable.

Heiter drinks and Sein gambles, two undoubtedly harmful behaviors. But they’re ones that never drag the narrative or characters down to make the fans unnecessarily uncomfortable. This is not to say that an anime series can’t succeed while also having these tropes. We have seen this plenty of times as many of the big shonen action titles have characters that fall into these perverted archetypes, but these anime succeed in spite of this not because of it.

Anime like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End are shining examples of what happens when you don’t reinvent the wheel. Within these two you have what already makes many top rated anime so popular (stories, characters, animation) only without the things (perverted characters and other tropes) that could alienate certain audiences.

Frieren & Fullmetal Alchemist Gut You in Unexpected Ways

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The plot of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is hard to bring into conversation with something like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood because of how different they are. There is no grand conflict to resolve in the main story since the plot of Frieren is that the grand conflict has already happened. The anime has intense action sequences, but it’s not always the main focus. Instead it opts to create emotional moments in less flashy ways. We see Frieren struggle with very human things like regret and the limited lifespans of the people she cares about. It is a sort of emotion that isn’t quite as in your face or traumatic as what the Elric brothers went through but it still hits hard.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood deliver powerful narratives while stripping away things that could take away or distract from the narrative. They have earned their top spots by combining action with emotional beats and remaining consistently good throughout. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End sits above Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood now not because it is necessarily better, but because it is just as good. It isn’t every day that fans find an anime they feel is worthy of the crown.

Do you still think Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood should hold the top spot over Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End? What other shows compete with it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.