7 Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Quotes That Will Change Your Life

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the most bittersweet series to hit the mainstream anime community in years. Following the titular Frieren, who is initially portrayed as having an air of stoicism to her personality due to her existence as an elf that will live for hundreds of years, but over the course of the story explores the weight of grief, love, and moving forward once the adventure comes to an end.

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Being a series that’s so deeply connected to themes of loss and companionship, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there are many deeply profound moments throughout Frieren that are able to deeply resonate with audiences.

7) “The final destination for those who kept on living despite all of life’s hardships shouldn’t be oblivion.”

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The crux of Frieren‘s story surrounds Frieren’s reflections on her former adventuring party and processing what becomes of each of them now that they’re no longer together. In that, there are many flashback sequences wherein Frieren finds herself reflecting on past experiences with Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen to try and find solutions to new problems she experiences with Fern and Stark. In Episode 5 of Season 1, while watching Eisen pray, Frieren remembers a conversation she had a decade prior with Heiter.

In the flashback, Frieren remembers questioning Heiter on why he praises to the Goddess, with her existence as an elf makes it difficult for her to relate to his human mortality. Heiter, drinking, opens up to her in a vulnerable conversation stating that he prays so often because he wants to go to heaven, and goes a step forward, stating his belief that a well-lived life deserves a serene rest beyond the emptiness of oblivion, “The final destination for those who kept on living despite all of life’s hardships shouldn’t be oblivion.”

6) “Living means someone knows you and remembers you.”

Courtesy of Madhouse

Throughout Frieren, there’s a persistent narrative thread surrounding Himmel and Frieren’s relationship and the power that memories hold to keep someone alive beyond their passing. In Episode 22, Frieren remembers a conversation she has with Himmel in regards to his constant requests to help every person their adventuring party would pass by and have statues built in his honor. Himmel’s humanness comes out in the conversation, revealing to Frieren that he has a desire to be remembered based on the impact he’s had on other people, “Living means someone knows you and remembers you.”

This belief is a uniquely human experience. Everyone, in one way or another, wishes to be remembered positively by the people around them. Thinking about the small ways people can have a positive impact on one another through even the smallest day-to-day interactions can make a much larger difference as time continues to march on, something that even Frieren acknowledges as the titular character begins to realize just how much Himmel meant to her.

5) “Anyone who works hard is a warrior.”

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Stark is a fan-favorite among Frieren audiences, and for good reason. The young human man was taken in and mentored by Frieren’s former party member Eisen, and serves as a reluctantly powerful warrior who, despite his occasional bouts of naivety when it comes to navigating social situations works hard to make Frieren and Fern proud while keeping them safe.

In Episode 1 of Season 1, Eisen passes on a simple phrase to Stark to remind him that his hard work will inevitably make a difference, even if he can’t see it right away, “Anyone who works hard is a warrior.” This rings true in the real world as well. While sometimes, it can seem as though growth stagnates or individuals aren’t making progress, continuing to work hard and putting a little bit of effort in every single day will eventually result in the individual achieving their goals.

4) “Why didn’t I try to get to know him better?”

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One of the most iconic lines from the entire series, Why didn’t I try to get to know him better?” Frieren tearfully lamenting that she didn’t take more time to get to learn about Himmel over the course of their 10-year journey together despite spending every single day together is a bittersweet reminder that life is finite, and that love and friendships take real effort to truly feel as though a presence is being made in both people’s lives.

It can be a tricky thing to balance one’s personal relationships in the hustle of everyday life. However, it’s the power of friends and communities that keep individuals on the right path, a concept that Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End represents beautifully in the connections between its main cast. Now, even though Himmel is gone, Frieren has grown and has become capable of building a deeper connection with her current party, and makes more of an effort to leave a mark on the people around her: a lesson everyone should take the time to learn.

3) “It’s not just children who need emotional support.”

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Building on Frieren’s capacity to grow and her budding connections to her new companions, in Episode 17 of Season 1, Fern catches a cold during the party’s stay in a heavy blizzard. While attempting to play nurse, Stark suggests that Frieren comfort Fern by taking her hand. While Fern is reluctant and insists that she’s no longer a child, Frieren reflects on an experience with Himmel where he does the same for her while she recovers from a cold. While Frieren is confused by the gesture in the moment, Himmel reassures her that everyone needs support no matter how mature or independent they think they are, “It’s not just children who need emotional support.”

This quote is one of the most poignant when applied to real life scenarios. People oftentimes will try and push through situations without leaning on their support systems, or believe they shouldn’t burden their friends and families with whatever is troubling them at the time. But, much like what ends up being demonstrated in Frieren when Fern visibly calms down when Frieren shows her physical affection while recovering from her cold, we all need a shoulder to lean on when times are hard.

2) “It is my fear that has brought me this far.”

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In another powerful reflection with Eisen, in Episode 6 of Season 1, as Frieren and Fern are attempting to recruit Stark to travel with them. The pair learn relatively quickly that Stark’s reputation isn’t entirely accurate to who he truly is, learning that he’s never actually fought a monster on his own, and is actually rather terrified of doing so. Frieren is able to reassure him by recounting a memory of Eisen, her former party member and Stark’s mentor, who was terrified every time the party needed to fight, “It is my fear that has brought me this far.”

While individuals don’t need to worry about taking down dragons in the real world, learning to overcome fear or anxiety as it pertains to personal growth is a challenge all on its own, and can very easily hold someone back from taking risks. While it’s easy to stay comfortable in what someone knows and feels safe doing, to truly change and accomplish one’s ambitions, they often have to make themselves uncomfortable and take a chance to overcome that fear to grow.

1) “There’s nothing wrong with being a fake hero.”

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In one of the most powerful moments of the entire series, in Episode 12 of Season 1, Frieren’s party comes across a legendary sword that, according to local legend, is blessed by the Goddess and is meant to be wielded by a legendary hero. While stories persist that Himmel drew the sword from the stone and used it to defeat the Demon King, that isn’t what actually happened. As Frieren reveals to Stark and Fern during their travels through the village, Himmel failed to pull the sword from the stone, “There’s nothing wrong with being a fake hero.”

What makes Himmel’s reaction to his failure so powerful is that his becoming a hero and resolving himself to sacrifice everything to thwart the Demon King is his choice. Himmel isn’t a force of good because he was fated to be one, he simply wanted to do the right thing and try to fight for a better future, and in his earnestness, he succeeded. This is such an important lesson for everyone to learn from: the pursuit of goodness is a choice. The world can’t wait for a hero, it’s up to the individuals who care about the things they believe in to become those heroes.