5 Most Useful Spells From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End That You’d Love to Have

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has emerged as one of the best modern anime, with its masterful narrative and themes compelling viewers to embrace the slower pace of life. However, that sense of tranquility isn’t conveyed solely through its storytelling, as it is also reflected in its magical elements, fitting for a series centered around magic.

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The titular protagonist, Frieren, has become known for her love of collecting a wide variety of spells, and fortunately, many of them are depicted in ways that make you want them not to conquer the world, but simply to make everyday life more enjoyable. While there are dozens of such spells, here are the five you’d most certainly want.

5) Tongue Twister

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Frieren learned from Himmel that they should accept gifts even from poorer villagers so they wouldn’t feel indebted to them, and one such gift she receives in Season 2 comes after helping a village plagued by a dragon. The grimoire contains a spell that lets the user say any tongue twister without getting their tongue twisted. It would certainly make for a handy party trick.

No matter what tongue twister you’re challenged with, this spell would let you ace it every time, making you the star of the moment. It’s not just about mastering tongue twisters, but also reflects the series’ appreciation for life’s smaller joys, and having this spell would certainly add a little fun to everyday life.

4) Make Clothes Clean and Remove Tough Oil Stain

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Believe it or not, the spell for cleaning clothes is different from the one that removes tough oil stains. However, it’s evident that one would be incomplete without the other. Daily chores are certainly among life’s biggest tasks, and any spell that helps make them easier is more than welcome. It also shouldn’t be underestimated, as the spell for cleaning clothes is considered one of the legendary spells of all time.

Frieren receives this spell from Serie, the great mage who is willing to grant her any spell in the world. Choosing this spell may seem like a strange decision, but it once again reflects how the series is about embracing the journey, and having spells that make everyday life easier is surely a smarter choice than one that helps conquer a dragon.

3) Keeping Your Body Warm

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Among the wide array of folk magic, the spells that let you keep things warm, including your own body, are easily some of the most useful you could have. This spell appears later in the manga, which has yet to be adapted into the anime, as Frieren and her party enter the Northern Plateau and find themselves battling the cold. It allows them to keep their bodies warm.

This spell becomes even more useful when paired with another warming spell that helps brew tea. With both, you could even open a famous tea stall in a snowy region, making a profit while spreading warmth. These spells once again highlight the warmth of the anime series that fans have come to love.

2) Finding Lost Accessories

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There comes a moment in everyone’s life, and perhaps every adult’s daily routine, when they can’t find the thing they need most. Whether it’s car keys or a TV remote, losing everyday items can be incredibly frustrating. That’s why a spell that helps you find lost accessories might just be one of the most useful spells imaginable. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End introduces this early on, as Frieren becomes frustrated after losing a ring she received from Himmel.

The anime later reveals that she received this spell from a merchant as a reward after helping him find his lost belongings. It may seem like a trivial spell, but it would be one of the most beneficial to have, considering everyone is constantly searching for misplaced items.

1) Ultimate Spell For Survival

Madhouse

Since the aforementioned spells are all about helping people through life’s trivial matters, perhaps the most important is the spell that allows someone to survive without food, water, or oxygen for an extended period. It’s an emergency spell that anyone would want to have when things take a turn for the worse, and that’s exactly how the series portrays it. The spell is briefly mentioned by Heiter when he explains how the Hero Party was trapped for a long time, and it literally saved their lives.

This spell is meant purely for unfortunate situations, but it could easily be the most useful, as it has the potential to save lives and even help end hunger. It once again highlights the series’ idea that people often take things for granted until they no longer have them. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is ultimately about enjoying life and the journey, and these five spells, which could also make everyday life easier, further emphasize that message.