Frieren Season 2 Crowned as Best Anime of All Time After Just One Episode

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has only been around for a single episode, but has already been crowned by fans as the best anime of all time. The Winter 2026 anime schedule is packed with a ton of major franchises returning for new episodes over the course of the last few months, and Frieren is undoubtedly the most anticipated of those comebacks. The first season has been such a massive hit that, in the years since its release, the anime had been dubbed as the number one anime with fans on sites like MyAnimeList.

The anime ranking site gathers all sorts of ratings from fans each new season, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had surprised fans everywhere when it took the top spot over other classic anime series like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Steins;Gate. But now the second season has somehow surpassed even that as after the debut of its first episode, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is already the new number one anime with fans on the site.

Frieren Season 2 Top Anime of All Time on MyAnimeList

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

MyAnimeList is not the end all be all of what anime are considered the best of the best as there are several ranking sites that span across multiple demographics and territories, but it is a good indicator of what fans are currently thinking about the latest seasons. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 made its debut earlier this week, and has been rated so highly that it has already surpassed the first season (which had the top spot before). This just goes to show how heavily anticipated this new season actually was.

It’s hard to gauge whether or not the anime will be able to maintain this top spot the further it continues through the rest of the second season, but Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has already done quite a lot to cement its place in history. The second season is going to be seen with that past success in mind, so it’s all just going to be greatness on top of that past effort. It’s hard to believe that the series will take a dive now heading into the new season’s future.

What to Know for Frieren Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is now airing its new episodes as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, and fans will be able to stream it exclusively with Crunchyroll in Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. Crunchyroll has confirmed that a new English dub release for the season is being planned for a launch this Winter as well, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of this time.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has also revealed that it’s only going to be sticking around for ten episodes, and that’s going to be much fewer than the first season. The anime is already seen as better than the first with only a single episode, and it’s got a few more chances to impress before it wraps up its run. But that shorter slate might not be received well by fans when it’s all said and done.

