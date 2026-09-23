3 Years Ago, One of the Greatest Shonen Fantasies Premiered & It Still Stands Above the Rest

It’s been three years since the debut of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and it’s still one of the greatest Shonen of all time. Shonen fantasies have always been a cornerstone in Japanese storytelling, easily making their way into the anime and manga industry. Not only that, but the fantasy setting also allows room for a captivating storyline while exploring unique worldbuilding and complex power systems. Such series take fans on epic journeys, blending classic adventure themes with modern animation and complex narratives. A lot of the critically acclaimed anime series these days have fantasy elements blended into them, but not all fully embrace the magical charm of the genre.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the few series that actually does it well, which is why it’s one of the most highly rated anime of all time. The anime premiered on September 29th, 2023, and it shook the anime industry thanks to its unique premise and exceptional storytelling. The anime dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MyAnimeList charts, and it continues to attract more viewers. When it comes to Shonen fantasies or just any genre, there’s no denying that Frieren will always be listed among some of the best shows of all time.

Nostalgia Is the Most Definitive Strength of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

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A major reason behind the series’ success is how it beautifully weaves present-day events with echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side-by-side. The story begins with the end of a 10-year-long journey where Himmel the Hero and his party brought peace to the continent by defeating the Demon King. One of the party members is Frieren, an elven mage with a much longer lifespan compared to everyone else around her.

This is why the 10-year-long journey was merely a fraction of her lifetime she spent with her party. It wasn’t supposed to mean much to her, but by the time she realized that the journey changed her life significantly, it was too late. Himmel died of old age, and Frieren regretted never knowing more about him. This is the starting point of the story as she learns about a place called Aureole where the souls of the dead rest.

She begins a new journey to meet Himmel and make up for the regret she has. Instead of unfolding the story in a straight line, the anime focuses on reflective glimpses into Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party. It not only adds emotional depth to the story but also affects her present decision, which again highlights how her previous journey changed her in so many ways. This beautiful narrative allows the viewers to feel the passage of time in a quiet yet nostalgic journey. This pattern continues in both seasons of the anime as she travels all across the continent and revisits the places while keeping the memory of Himmel the Hero alive.

Frieren: Beyond Journey‘s End Is All Set for Its Return Next Year

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The anime released its second season this year, and the story is far from over. Season 3 will by far be the most exciting part of the story since it will adapt the Golden Land Arc, the best arc of the manga. While the third season doesn’t have an exact release date yet, it will premiere in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 anime lineup. The second season was only 10 episodes long, but at least it ended after setting up the premise of the arc. As the name suggests, the story will take place in the Golden Land, a city that has been turned to gold by a mysterious power.

Following the defeat of Revolte in Season 2, Frieren’s party parted ways with Methode and Genau and continued their travels. They learn about a certain land rumored to be turned into gold, which has already sparked the interest of nearby towns and villages. The second season’s finale revealed that not only is the Golden City real, but it’s also Denken’s homeland, where one of the Seven Sages of Destruction is resting.

Mahat will formally be introduced in the upcoming season, and the previous ties with him and Frieren will also be explained. He is one of the most powerful and intriguing characters in the entire series. Not to mention that he is the first Sage of Destruction the anime has introduced, which will help fans understand the true extent of the power these demons possess.