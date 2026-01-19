The Highest-Rated Anime Ever Returns, And It Leads With Its Greatest Strength

The Winter of 2026 might just be one of the best seasons for anime ever, as it is packed with exciting returns and major new debuts. This includes the return of the highest-rated anime ever, which, with the debut of its second season, once again makes it clear why it is so exceptional. The season kicked off with the action-fantasy series Sentenced to Be a Hero, serving as a perfect counter to the oversaturation of isekai. Meanwhile, Season 3 of some of the most anticipated anime, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Oshi no Ko, has also made an exciting debut. While these series alone are more than enough to satisfy anime fans, the highest-rated anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, made an even bigger impact with its second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime has been the highest-rated series by fans on sites like AniList and MyAnimeList ever since its debut, dethroning long-time leaders such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The second season, however, has gone even further, surpassing the first season and instantly becoming the top-rated anime ever on MyAnimeList. While a single episode isn’t enough to definitively judge a season, it opens with the very heart of the series and proves why fans are so drawn to it, cementing it as one of the best fantasy adventure anime ever.

Frieren Debuts Season 2 With the Qualities That Made Fans Love It

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 continues with Frieren, Fern, and Stark resuming their journey toward Aureole. Rather than opening with heavy action or deep lore to set up the rest of the short season, the debut episode leans into the simplicity, everyday challenges, and unpredictability of travel. It unfolds like a filler-style episode that some fans could easily skip, yet that very simplicity represents the heart of the series and is perfectly elevated by the trio’s dynamic. The episode is split into two short stories, the first centering on a challenge that leaves the party temporarily unable to use magic after falling into a cave filled with magic-nullifying stones.

The cave is overrun with monsters, yet Frieren expresses absolute confidence in Stark. When the monsters appear, Stark decides that retreat is the best option, and Frieren fully trusts his judgment. This moment mirrors Frieren’s past experiences with her previous party, where Himmel placed the same faith in Eisen, creating a parallel that elevates the simplicity of the journey. The second half of the episode takes place at an inn, where the group’s chemistry is further highlighted, especially through the subtle romantic tension between Fern and Stark that consistently brings a smile to viewers’ faces. Beyond these moments, the debut episode keeps things deliberately understated.

However, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has always been about capturing the quiet realism of traveling as a party rather than relying on constant spectacle. This focus on simplicity and grounded interactions is what allows the anime to stand out, giving it an uncanny sense of realism that resonates deeply with audiences. In a genre crowded with fantasy series, this grounded approach is undoubtedly what has helped Frieren emerge as one of the highest-rated anime ever, as fans connect more strongly with a story rooted in realism than pure fantasy.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!