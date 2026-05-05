Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Unveils The Only Special-Grade Sorcerer of The New Era

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo shocked fans with the tragic fate that befell Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the original series. The main story ended in September 2024, and only a year later, the series returned with a sequel story. The new manga, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, takes place 68 years into the future, following new characters. The Jujutsu world has changed drastically since, on average, sorcerers are a lot weaker than they used to be. Compared to the main story, where special-grade sorcerers like Satoru Gojo were deemed as the pillars of the Jujutsu world, the new generation is struggling to find anyone on the same level as them.

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The sequel manga focused on the conflict between the sorcerers and the Simurians, an alien race with incredible powers who came to Japan as refugees. After both sides clashed, the Jujutsu society searched desperately for someone powerful enough to fight Dabura. Seeing that no sorcerer was strong enough to put up a decent fight, they let Yuka Okkotsu, a terminally ill teenager, clean up their mess. This further implies that there was no special-grade sorcerer they could rely on, except for Yuji Itadori. His powers in the sequel are undeniable, and the final volume gave him the rank he truly deserved.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirmed Yuji Itadori Is a Special-Grade Sorcerer

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After consuming the Death Paintings before the battle against Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji’s aging was drastically slowed down. He became a half-human and half-curse hybrid, forced to live a life of loneliness as he watched everyone he cared about die one after the other. However, he also gained unimaginable powers in those decades. During his final fight against Sukuna, Yuji learned all kinds of abilities, including Blood Manipulation, Sukuna’s innate technique, Domain Expansion, and Reverse Cursed Technique.

He already had a knack for developing his skills at an exponential rate. Throughout those decades, he honed his abilities to perfection and became a special-grade sorcerer. His ranking was confirmed in the final volume of the manga, which was released on May 1st, 2026. Volume 3 contained extra information about the characters, along with new illustrations that aren’t available in Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

Since the volume isn’t out in English, @Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Jujutsu Kaisen, shared Yuji’s official ranking. Usually, sorcerers are ranked special grade from the beginning since they are leagues apart from others who climb the ladder over the years. However, Yuji is an unusual case as he only gained abilities after becoming Sukuna’s vessel. His powers were unparalleled in the sequel, as seen in his clash against Mahito in Chapter 22. Yuji didn’t even have to lift a finger to use a technique powerful enough to deal with Mahito in one strike.

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