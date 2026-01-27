Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Confirms Why Yuka Had to Be Sacrificed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, is rushing at full speed toward its finale as the fight between Dabura and Mahoraga continues. While the duel is between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura Karaba, the young sorcerer has the legendary Ten Shadows Style at her disposal. She managed to summon Mahoraga right after the fight began and forced Dabura to participate in an exorcism ritual with her. Yuka went to hide inside her shadow as soon as she summoned the legendary Shikigami, forcing Dabura to use the full extent of his abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of whether Dabura or Mahoraga wins, Yuka’s death is all but guaranteed unless someone interferes to save her. Not only that, but Yuka’s illness has severely weakened her, so much so that she has to use a wheelchair, and even her eyesight is getting hazy. Having only three months left to live, she is more than ready to sacrifice herself for the Jujutsu world. As it turns out, even the sorcerers are content with the way things have turned out, which is why they have accepted her impending death without even attempting to save her.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms The Sorcerers Planned Yuka’s Death

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

A successful negotiation between the Jujutsu world and the Simurians was well within reach before a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shot Cross. The misunderstanding between both sides could’ve been resolved easily, even if it was only on the surface. Unfortunately, Cross’ condition became worse, indirectly sealing Yuka’s fate. Since the adults were incapable of taking accountability for their failure, they chose Yuka to fight against Dabura, knowing full well she’s not strong enough to beat him even if her health hadn’t declined.

While Yuka volunteered to put her life on the line, knowing she wouldn’t survive, the only person who even attempted to save her was her brother, Tsurugi. The latest Chapter 19 confirmed that the sorcerers planned for Yuka to be the only casualty in this entire ordeal, not for their sakes but for hers as well. While the duel continues, the sorcerers are also tasked with protecting Tokyo from the cursed spirits, who will soon throw the entire city into chaos.

The Jujutsu world has only changed on the surface compared to the main story, but they are still more than capable of willingly sacrificing one of their own depending on the situation. Although Yuka’s impending death will be tragic, the sorcerers know it’s more crucial to save the city instead of one person.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum