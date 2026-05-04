Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Breaks Silence on Modulo’s Final Release: “I Am Proud to Have Created Modulo”

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, reached its conclusion in March 2026. The series began serialization in September 2025 and was announced as a short sequel expected to run for six months and release no more than three volumes. The manga stuck to its original schedule despite its popularity and released its final volume on May 1st, 2026. Thanks to the combined efforts of Maru and Yuji Itadori, both sides are now preparing for a peaceful coexistence despite things going downhill for them after Yakumaru fatally shot Cross. The fight between Dabura and Yuka concludes without a victor since Maru interfered and sent Dabura to Simuria in order to save Yuka’s life.

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The final chapter ends on a cliffhanger, and the ending isn’t even resolved in the final volume. While the story implies that Dabura returned to Earth for Kyoko, the series doesn’t confirm anything and doesn’t even feature their reunion. The final volume of the manga contained new illustrations and information about characters, along with Akutami’s and Iwasaki’s afterwords at the end of the volume.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals He Is Proud to Have Created Modulo

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since the manga volume has only been released in Japan, @lightningclare on X, the translator of the manga’s Chapter 236 and a famous JJK account, shared a translation of the afterwords. In the message, Akutami expressed his concern over backlash from fans of the original work.

At the end of the message, he also shared, “Anyone can probably feel discriminatory feelings or sadistic thoughts bubbling up on a whim. There may come a time when I myself can be controlled by such impulses. No matter how inexperienced I may be, I am proud to have created ‘Modulo‘ as a final guidepost before losing sight of myself.”

Jujutsu Kaisen is the first serialized manga by Akutami, and he released a sequel only a year after the main story’s ending. While he revealed he is proud to have created Modulo, there’s also an implication that the franchise won’t have another sequel or spin-off.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the main story ended in September 2024, the anime has yet to wrap up the Culling Game Arc. The series is expected to return with Season 4 sometime around next year to continue the deadly battle royale. Following the Culling Game, the anime will enter the Final Arc, where the sorcerers gather their strength against the villain. Additionally, after the special promotional video by MAPPA to commemorate Modulo‘s final volume, a short anime series is more or less guaranteed.

While the anime has major plans for the future, the franchise is set to expand further with a spin-off novel written by acclaimed horror author Yumeaki Hirayama. While details about the upcoming novel remain under wraps, it will be supervised by Akutami himself. Even though the main story is over and there’s no guarantee Akutami will return with another sequel or spin-off, Jujutsu Kaisen is clearly positioned to stay relevant for years to come, with new releases and unexpected projects ready to keep fans invested.

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