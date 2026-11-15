Major Shonen Jump Series Officially Ends After 5 Years With Final Release

Another major long running series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now come to an end with the release of its final chapter after five years. The last couple of years have seen many of the longer running series from the end of the 2010s and early 2020s come to their respective ends. This year in particular has already seen four series end their runs with the magazine thus far, and now the fifth major title has now come to an end as 2026 starts to near its own end.

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Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch had announced it was going to end with the manga’s next major chapter, and now that’s indeed confirmed to be the case as Witch Watch has now ended with Chapter 270. The final chapter of the series comes five years after its original debut, and features a time skip that sends Morihito, Nico and all of the others forward as fans get one final look at their wacky lives as a way to say goodbye.

Witch Watch Ends in Shonen Jump After 5 Years With Chapter 270

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Witch Watch Chapter 270 officially brings Kenta Shinohara’s long running manga to an end after a year long final arc that saw Morihito and the others taking on some very tough foes. The final chapter of the series moves ahead seven years, and reveals what happened to everyone after the final battle. The group all decided to stay living together until after graduation, then went their separate ways after a while. Morihito and Nico ended up marrying and having a child together (who is nine months old by the time of the final chapter).

Kanshi took over as Tengu Leader from his father, Keigo went overseas, and Miharu’s in grad school. But the wackiness kicks back in as, one after another, the three of them all barge in the house and ask to move back in. Kanshi’s broke (due to terrible investments), Keigo’s looking for what to do next after being dumped by Nemu, and Miharu wants to form his own company to make a fortune. Morihito has since become a police officer, and Nico wants to star being a witch counselor giving advice full time. It’s teased that their child might be magical too despite seemingly not inheriting either of their abilities, but at the end of the day they’re all living together again and happily moving forward.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump After Witch Watch?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Now that Witch Watch has come to an end after five years, it’s going to be replaced by a new series that has already made its debut in the same issue of the magazine. High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku creator Ryo Nakama has returned to Shonen Jump with the start of a brand new series after three years. Titled Jan Is in Danger!, it’s looking to be another fun comedy series that taps into the same type of vibes that made Ryo Nakama so popular before.

This is the first of three new titles coming to Shonen Jump over the rest of the month as the final wave of major updates for the year, and that means there are two other titles that are likely going to come to an end. It’s one final period of changes, so it’s time to see what ends next. How do you feel about Witch Watch ending after five years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.