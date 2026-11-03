Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms Final Chapter Release Date After 14 Years

A major series from Shueisha’s Shonen Jump magazine universe has now confirmed that it will be ending its 14 year run with the release of its next chapter. It’s been a surprising era for Shueisha’s various manga releases in the last few years as there have been a number of long running franchises reaching their respective ends one after another. Now another franchise is about to join this line up as it has now confirmed when its final chapter will be hitting after the launch of its penultimate one.

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Daisuke Furuya, Takaya Kagami, and Yamato Yamamoto’s Seraph of the End has released Chapter 160 this week with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Jump SQ magazine (and it’s available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library). But with it has now confirmed that the long running series will end after 14 years with the release of its final chapter on December 1st in Japan. Meaning it’s now time for this long running vampire series to come to an end.

Courtesy of Shueisha

Seraph of the End actually revealed it was nearing its end with an update earlier this year. Following the release of Volume 36 of the manga earlier this Spring, the creators behind it all revealed at the end of the volume that the series would be ending within the next volume of chapters. Meaning that after a few more months’ worth of chapters, the series is now coming to an end with Chapter 161 releasing on December 1st in Japan. And that ending makes a lot of sense considering what happens in the latest chapter.

Seraph of the End Chapter 160 sees Yu making a final deal, and fully reveals what the titular “Seraph of the End” looks like. But the end of the chapter also teases that the long running conflict is truly coming to an end as Yu hopes to stay on Earth and live out the rest of his life with his friends despite his true duty. It’s something that the series has been building to through these final chapters, so now is the best time to catch up with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

What’s Next for Seraph of the End?

Courtesy of WIT Studio

“Now that we’ve come this far, facing the end of a long-running work takes real effort, so I’m pouring my soul into it, carefully considering the beginnings and endings of so many characters,” Seraph of the End series writer Takaya Kagami revealed when originally announcing the end of the manga. “I’m confronting it head-on. So much so that I’m exhausted. But! Whether I cry or laugh, the next volume is the last.” But what fans are hoping for more of is the anime instead.

Seraph of the End wrapped up its 24 episode first season back in 2015, and ended with no potential signs of a second season. The anime covered a lot of ground during that initial season, and now that it’s been 11 years there’s more room for the series to explore. With the manga officially coming to its end as well, a studio also has plenty of material to adapt with a continuation. We’ll just have to see how it all works out. Are you ready for Seraph of the End’s grand finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.