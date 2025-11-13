Shonen Jump’s Fantasy Series Enters Part 3 As Creator Confirms Delayed Ending

Kenta Shinohara’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit series Witch Watch is a refreshing fantasy series set in a modern world where mythological and fantasy creatures have evolved and learned to live among humans. The manga debuted in February 2021 and finally released its anime adaptation in April this year as part of the Spring 2025 lineup. While it can’t be considered a major hit on the same level as Solo Leveling and Dandadan, Witch Watch‘s anime managed to get a huge fan following thanks to the heartwarming story, comedic elements, and, of course, beautiful animation. The anime has also confirmed a second season, although further details about it haven’t been announced yet. As fans await the anime’s return, the manga has entered its Part 3, which means it won’t be ending anytime soon.

The manga entered its Part 2 in April 2024, and now the story is finally moving ahead to set up the conclusion. While the finale release date wasn’t announced, the series was expected to end sooner than expected, especially since the manga has been ongoing for almost five years. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. The account also confirms that Shinohara stated that Witch Watch will continue a little longer. Part 3 is expected to be the final part of the series, and it might run for at least one year or longer, depending on how the creator plans to wrap up the story.

What Is the Plot of Witch Watch?

Image Courtesy of GKIDS

Witches, ogres, tengus, vampires, and werewolves, this series has everything you can expect from a fantasy series and more. Morihito Otogi is a seemingly ordinary high school student who hides his identity as an ogre from others. However, because he was different from other children, he was often bullied but refused to fight back since he could end up seriously hurting them with his powers. The story begins as he learns about the return of Nico Wakatsuki, his childhood friend and a young witch who spent several years training to become stronger in the Holy Land of Witches.

However, Morihito is shocked to learn that their parents have not only set an arrangement for them to live together, but he is also expected to serve as her familiar. Although ogres used to be famous as familiars during ancient times, it’s not that common these days. Despite being initially hesitant to become a familiar, Morihito eventually agrees after learning that Nico’s life is in major danger.

As the story continues, Nico and Morihito meet more unique creatures who somehow end up sharing the same roof as them while protecting Nico from several threats. The anime released 25 episodes in two cours and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, you can also catch up with the manga on the official app of Manga Plus or read and buy volumes on Viz Media’s website.

