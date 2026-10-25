New Dragon Ball Super Remake Changes One of Vegeta’s Most Iconic Scenes

Dragon Ball Super is now in the midst of a new remake anime airing new episodes this Fall, and the newest episode of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has made a very noticeable change to one of Vegeta’s most iconic moments from the original. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been an intriguing remake to see play out as while it’s not deviating too far from the way the original TV anime series played out, there have been some noticeable differences that fans have been able to point out thus far.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has enhanced and retooled the original TV anime with new visual effects, new cuts of animation, new sound design and more. It’s led to some major moments getting a much needed upgrade like the first fight between Beerus and Goku, but changing Vegeta’s first confrontation with Beerus and his anger over Bulma might ultimately turn out to be a worse affair. Check out how it changed as spotted by @Z3RO_GRAVITY_ on X.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Just Made Vegeta’s “My Bulma!” Moment Worse

MY BULMA!!!!: 2015 / 2026 pic.twitter.com/NJIJe4Cz4w — Zero Gravity 💫 (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) October 25, 2026

Though Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has thankfully gotten to this moment much faster than in the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime, it’s made what is a big characterization change to Beerus with it. In the classic version of the anime and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Beerus slaps Bulma down to the ground after she had slapped him in the face. But in this newly retooled version of the scene, Bulma grabs onto Beerus and in the midst of shaking her off, Beerus elbows her in the face (accidentally) and she falls to the ground. But like both times, Vegeta explodes with rage.

Depending on which version or dub you watch in the moment, Vegeta cries out over his Bulma and fully goes into the fight against Beerus with Super Saiyan 2. This new version also changes a bit of how this actually looks in motion as Vegeta gets more of a purple aura for the occasion too. This is potentially a subtle tease of the path that Vegeta will go down later in future arcs with his own version of training with Hakai. If that’s indeed the case, it makes this moment all the better despite softening Beerus with his violence against Bulma.

What Does This Mean for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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It’s a change that’s arguably better than the original because it does not depict as direct of violence against women, but in softening Beerus’ edge it also softens Vegeta’s own reaction to it. He’s angered, but the amount of rage he experiences in the first two depictions of the scene have become so memorable because of that initial moment with Bulma. By taking that away, it also takes away a moment where Vegeta decides to fully take on a god despite the consequences. It’s a point of no return in many ways.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus won’t be changing too much from the way the original TV played out, but it seems like there will be changes like this that fans will need to keep an eye out for either way. Because while it won’t be changes significant enough to greatly alter events as much as fans of the Dragon Ball Super manga had been hoping for, there will be shifts like this that make it all the more intriguing.

You can catch the newest episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus streaming with Hulu and Crunchyroll, and a week later on Netflix. What do you think of this change to one of Vegeta’s most iconic scenes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!