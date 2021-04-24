Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta's Impressive Hakai Progress

✖

Dragon Ball Super revealed Vegeta's impressive progress with his Hakai training with the newest chapter! The Granolah the Survivor arc continues setting the stage for its big conflict with the newest chapter of the series, and when we had last seen Vegeta and Goku the two of them were working with Beerus and Whis on their respective godly and angelic techniques. Following Vegeta's declaration that he's going to chase a different kind of strength from Goku during the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, he's been working with Beerus on God of Destruction techniques.

The previous chapter of the series saw Vegeta continuing his training with Beerus as the destroyer opened up about the secrets of Hakai and where its power is drawn from, and it seems that all of this training has been working wonders for Vegeta as the newest chapter teases that he's reached a point with it that it's now a viable technique that he can use in fights.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 71 of the series opens with a scene that sees Whis deliver a warning to both Goku and Vegeta that a strong new fighter has been born, and while he's not quite yet sure that this will be an enemy to the two of them, he says this to make sure Goku and Vegeta amp up their training from there. Then a few more weeks pass and Goku and Vegeta's training continues.

Vegeta, who had struggled to use Hakai on a small pebble in the previous chapter, is now shown to have mastered it to the point where he can destroy much larger objects like tree trunks. While Vegeta stands at the bottom of a waterfall, Beerus tosses these objects his way. When Vegeta clears out the smaller targets, a much larger tree trunk comes his way.

Vegeta uses Hakai on this successfully, but it's so powerful that it takes an entire chunk out of the waterfall as well. Not only have we seen this major example, but Beerus has recognized how far Vegeta has gone with his Hakai training as well. Beerus gives Vegeta an earring to wear as a way to represent the fact he can use Destroyer techniques now, and while we have yet to see Vegeta use these moves in a fight, it's clear he's made some major progress since we had last seen him in the previous chapter.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Vegeta's progress with Hakai so far? Is this setting him up to become a proper God of Destruction soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!