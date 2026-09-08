Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Summer 2026 Is the Perfect Vinland Saga Replacement

It has now been more than three years since Vinland Saga Season 2 came to an end, with no updates on a follow-up season at all. Meanwhile, last year, the manga series also came to an end, effectively stopping any new content for this masterpiece of a revenge and redemption story set in a historical setting. The anime perfects the revenge story by first giving its main character, Thorfinn, the drive for revenge, then eliminating that drive and pushing him onto the path of redemption, truly affecting his growth as a human being and an adult. Season 2 revealed Thorfinn’s journey toward redemption, along with the many hurdles he has had to overcome.

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This is what makes the wait for the new season, the third season, a very painful one, and perhaps seeing an anime with a similar premise could help fill its absence. While there are many great anime that match similar tropes, a new anime currently airing on Crunchyroll proves that it can replace Vinland Saga in its absence. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is the perfect historical seinen anime series that harbors many of the elements that made Vinland Saga great while emerging as a masterpiece of its own. It has the foundation of a slave embarking on a journey of revenge and discovering what this path has to offer as larger schemes unfold beyond her revenge.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest 2026 Anime Is the Perfect Revenge Series for Vinland Saga Fans

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While Thorfinn becomes a slave after losing the purpose of his revenge and begins his redemption, Sitara was always a slave, forced to witness the massacre of her hometown and loved ones, which drives her to embark on a journey of revenge. Much like Thorfinn, Sitara takes the same approach as she begins serving the Mongol Empire while secretly plotting her revenge. However, the series reveals that the revenge Sitara seeks will not be handed to her, and as her time with the Mongols passes, so does her motive for revenge. But much like Thorfinn wanted to see Askeladd’s death, the perpetrators Sitara wanted to see dead eventually meet their fate.

While this should have made her feel satisfied, much like Thorfinn, she finds no fulfillment in it and is instead left with a void. The series then perfectly introduces a twist that gives her a new purpose, and in a surprising turn in the latest episode, Sitara ends up doing something no one could have expected from her revenge plot. In essence, this anime has all the elements that make Vinland Saga a masterpiece, with a revenge story that eventually evolves into one about protecting others.

However, the larger elements – the war, empire, and politics – only continue to grow, as the slave Sitara tries to find a way out of it for herself and her loved ones. It is not that fans should watch Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia simply because it is somewhat similar to Vinland Saga; the anime has proven itself to be a true masterpiece, and there have not been any bad episodes so far. If it continues this momentum, it could also emerge as the anime of the year in 2026 due to its perfection in delivering every compelling element.