Vinland Saga’s Spiritual Replacement Reveals First Look at Its Thrilling Historical Storytelling

Vinland Saga has come to an end, and the third season of the anime is still nowhere close to arriving anytime soon. However, a perfect replacement is set to arrive in January 2027, as the anime adaptation of Historie has released its first-ever promotional video, perfectly capturing the series’ thrilling historical storytelling. One of the reasons Vinland Saga stood out was its historical narrative filled with war and hatred. With a protagonist embarking on a new journey after a chaotic, revenge-driven path, the series became a story about building something new, while its historical backdrop consistently made it unique. If that is the kind of experience Vinland Saga fans have been missing, Historie might fill that void.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Historie anime, based on the manga of the same name, was announced earlier this January. A new PV has now been released, confirming the anime’s January 2027 release date. LIDENFILMS, the studio behind popular anime such as Goblin Slayer and Tokyo Revengers, is adapting the series. Similar to Thorfinn’s journey, Historie’s protagonist, Eumenes, also sets out on a life-changing path, though the major difference is that he seeks to conquer the world through his wit and knowledge. The first preview also suggests that the anime will feature a dark and thrilling narrative, which is unsurprising considering the author is known for creating another dark and gripping story, Parasyte.

Historie Anime Proves It’s the Perfect Vinland Saga Replacement With Its First PV

The first PV for the Historie anime portrays Eumenes as a witty boy growing up during the era of Ancient Greece, learning about the world through books. However, an incident turns his life upside down, beginning with his becoming a slave. Through this harsh treatment, the preview implies that Eumenes comes to understand the cruel side of the world and realizes that what he learned from books only reflected part of reality. This thrilling phase of his life also leads him into battle, much like how Thorfinn was thrown into chaos during his journey. However, while Thorfinn’s story centers around grief, regret, and redemption, Eumenes walks the path of a brilliant strategist, portraying a compelling coming-of-age story.

Considering how Thorfinn and Eumenes share similar journeys while ultimately representing very different themes, Historie feels like the perfect replacement that offers a fresh perspective on how similar paths can lead to entirely different outcomes. The Historie manga began serialization long before Vinland Saga, and with its creator also being renowned for Parasyte, the series already carries strong credibility, further reflected by the several notable awards it has won. For fans missing Vinland Saga while waiting for its third season, Historie could serve as the perfect alternative, especially with the anime currently slated to release at the start of next year, likely arriving before Vinland Saga Season 3.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!