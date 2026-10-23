One Piece Reveals What Its Greatest Power Is Really Made Of, And We All Got It Wrong

One Piece is one of the biggest shonen series to have ever existed, and living up to the genre’s definition, the franchise also has one of the most suitable power systems. Almost every shonen series has a power system that defines its nature. Some great shonen series other than One Piece, such as Naruto, present this through the concept of Chakra, while Hunter x Hunter has Nen. While they differ in name, both power systems are generally similar, highlighting the power of the self and the energy that resides within characters. Although One Piece initially presented Devil Fruits as its main source of power, the series introduced Haki, which functions similarly to most power systems built around the energy residing within characters.

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Even with Haki, the series introduced different categories, such as Armament Haki and Observation Haki, along with other concepts. However, the most prominent form of Haki was introduced with Shanks’ appearance. It was known as Conqueror’s Haki, which also has other names, such as the Color of the Supreme King. These names, along with characters such as Shanks wielding it, heavily implied that one had to be very special to wield this power. However, in the latest few chapters, through the depiction of this power in Sanji and Zoro, the series has changed this concept, and this new notion is honestly much better than what fans interpreted about this power earlier.

One Piece Reveals the True Hidden Secret of Conqueror’s Haki That We All Got Wrong

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With Zoro, fans already knew that he possessed Conqueror’s Haki, as he had even displayed this power unintentionally against King and Kaido during the Wano arc. However, with the emergence of the God’s Knights, possessing this power became essential to hurting them. This is what the last few chapters of the series have focused on. However, the way Zoro was able to understand this concept stems from an intriguing statement by Mihawk, who revealed that having Conqueror’s Haki requires a sense of self. This implies that one must believe in themselves and their existence to be worthy of wielding this Haki. While this was a theory, Sanji proves that having Conqueror’s Haki requires believing in one’s self-worth.

Sanji had never displayed any signs of possessing Conqueror’s Haki in the past, although Scopper Gaban had told him that he had the qualities to wield it. One Piece revealed that what stopped Sanji from gaining this power was his lack of self-belief, as a flashback to the Kamabakka Kingdom revealed that he lacked self-love. He never believed in loving himself, instead sacrificing his body for others. Without this sense of self, Sanji never displayed Conqueror’s Haki. However, he is now beginning to love himself and recognize his self-worth, and it is evident that the series will grant Sanji Conqueror’s Haki through this development.

On a deeper level, characters such as Luffy, Whitebeard, Shanks, Roger, Loki, and many others who possessed Conqueror’s Haki always had confidence and unwavering self-worth. One Piece has always presented what its most important power truly represents, and it is profound that this greatest power was concealed within such a human and relatable concept. It proves that despite being filled with fantastical elements, One Piece is a shonen series that aims to educate readers about the nuances of life and the importance of building confidence, all while providing an intriguing narrative that has continued for almost 30 years.