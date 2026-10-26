3 Shonen Jump Anime That Need Their Own Remake Like Dragon Ball Super

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here with all the anticipated anime of the quarter, including the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus anime. While fans still have to wait for the main story’s continuation in the Galactic Patrol Saga, Toei Animation first released the remake TV series this month. The anime returned for the first time in eight years, which is why even if it’s a remake, the hype is greater than ever. Not to mention that is fixing the biggest issues with the original anime adaptations, including the animation quality and the pacing. The remake aims to follow the original story written by Akira Toriyama, the original manga creator, while also focusing on better visuals and fight choreography.

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A few episodes have already been out, and it’s obvious the new version is much more vibrant and stunning, with better fight choreography as well. However, the remake isn’t just going to improve the quality of the already existing animation clips, but aims to be a full reconstruction of the story with much better pacing. While the title is Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, the anime will cover the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs during its run. Although Dragon Ball Super managed to release a remake thanks to its popularity, these three anime also deserve the same treatment.

3) Yu Yu Hakusho

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The anime premiered in 1992, three decades ago, and even now, not many series can keep viewers hooked as it did. A huge reason behind its massive success is how it killed off its protagonist at the beginning of the story, after which the story took one unexpected turn after another. The original anime was a massive success, and that’s exactly why it deserves a remake with better pacing and polished visuals. Not to mention that the 1990s animation style isn’t used anymore, which is why it’s increasingly difficult for this series to attract new fans. Not only that, but Yoshihiro Togashi had to rush the Three Kings arc in the manga due to his health issues. It had the potential to be greater than what it already was. An anime reboot might also allow the studio an opportunity to expand the arc into what Togashi initially envisioned.

2) D.Gray-man

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There’s no denying that at this point, the anime would do better as a remake rather than releasing a sequel since the earlier chapters weren’t always adapted perfectly. Not to mention that since Hallow was a massive flop, the chances of a sequel being released are slim. The anime’s return in 2016 was highly anticipated, but it failed to capture the gritty details and the true essence of the story that actually made it special. While Hallow was definitely one of the worst Shonen Jump adaptations, the original anime wasn’t exceptional either. Since it followed a weekly schedule, it suffered from slow pacing and even filler scenes or episodes. Even so, the biggest reason why the anime needs a remake is just so it can perfectly capture the tone of the story. The manga is a lot darker than the anime series portrayed it to be, which only got more intense as the story continued.

1) Naruto

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This might be a bit of a controversial take, but Naruto needs a remake just as much as Dragon Ball Super. The anime is popular across the globe, but there’s no denying it suffered significantly from inconsistent animation, pacing, and a large number of filler episodes. This beloved classic would probably benefit the most from such an undertaking, since a new era of the anime could streamline it to just featuring the events from Masashi Kishimoto’s original manga series. That means the anime remake would make it a better point of entry for a new generation of fans. This not only applies to the first part of the story, but also Shippuden, which takes place after a brief time skip. While there are already talks of the anime returning with a new movie and special episodes, it might be best to get a special remake version of the main story as well.

Do you agree with our picks, or is there another anime you’d like to see get a remake similar to Dragon Ball Super? Let us know in the comments below.



