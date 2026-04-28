Dragon Ball Super Reboot Is Going to Be Longer Than You Think, Claims New Report

Dragon Ball Super is now in the works on a new remake taking on the TV anime series from the very beginning, and a new report claims that it’s going to be taking on much more than just Beerus when it finally debuts. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a brand new remake for the TV anime series offering an enhanced version of the Battle of Gods arc when it finally premieres. But while it’s taking on that first arc of the series, it seems to be going on for much longer.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has confirmed that it will be adapting the Battle of Gods arc for its new enhanced remake, and also revealed earlier this month that it will be taking on Frieza’s return for the Resurrection F arc as well. But in a new report from @Venixys on X, it seems like the remake is going to be going through other arcs of the TV anime as well with episodes currently slated through to at least the Universe 6 arc.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus to Have at Least 20 Episodes

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

According to the report, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be tackling the Battle of Gods arc over the course of six episodes. It will then get to the Resurrection F arc with five to six episodes, and then will have about seven to eight episodes for the Universe 6 arc. It’s unclear as to whether or not this will actually be the case as it’s yet to be confirmed by Toei Animation themselves, but it’s a good sign for the future of the remake as it’s already been confirmed that the anime will be running longer than just with Battle of Gods.

Dragon Ball Super star Masako Nozawa further emphasized how Frieza’s fight against Goku is going to get a remake with her statement earlier this Spring when the villain was first teased, “I hope you’re all excited for the powered up, enhanced edition of Goku and Frieza’s battle!” If the remake is already going to tackle the first two arcs, it does stand to reason that we would see the next major arc after with all of the fights against Universe 6.

How Far Will Dragon Ball Super’s Remake Go?

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

The real question this report raises, however, is how long this new enhanced edition is going to be running for. It was first announced as an “enhanced” version of the anime that will include “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” And ultimately that’s going to be a good move for the franchise moving forward.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol was also announced as a brand new anime adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga, and it’s coming sometime in the future. The remake is going to be a great way to lead into the new anime, and offer a fresh way for potential new fans to get an eye on the series heading into the brand new materials. If it’s going to enhance everything through to the Tournament of Power, it’s going to be the de-facto way to check it all out.

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HT – @Venixys on X