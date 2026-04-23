Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake Is a Great Idea, Here’s Why

Dragon Ball kicked off the year with several exciting announcements during the Genki Dama Matsuri, an event held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The franchise is planning a huge return this year with a remake film as part of the Fall 2026 season lineup and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The story introduces Beerus, the mighty God of Destruction, whose search for the Super Saiyan God leads him to Goku. However, the Saiyan he was looking forward to meeting is unlike anything Beerus imagined, making him wonder if his effort was all for nothing. Before coming to Goku, Beerus awakened from his slumber after a few decades due to a prophetic dream, as he wished to fight a worthy opponent. Unfortunately, Goku’s powers are far weaker than he ever imagined.

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After a series of chaotic events, the God of Destruction threatens the planet’s safety, leading the Z Fighters to take whatever means necessary to stop him. Thanks to the Dragon Balls, Goku and the rest of the Saiyans learn about the legendary transformation from Shenron that can only happen when certain conditions are met. The original film, written by Akira Toriyama, premiered in 2013, two years before the Dragon Ball Super manga began serialization. The franchise released the first trailer of the remake film during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, and it’s far better than fans anticipated.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Remake Is Fixing Major Issues From The Original

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The latest trailer already depicts that the remake film is completely different from the original, despite following the same story. The animation has significantly improved, and the fight will be even more thrilling. The remake film aims to completely revamp everything from the original film, including the visuals, audio, and composition. Additionally, it will include several new cuts, and each scene has been completely re-filmed.

The film will also stay more faithful to Akira Toriyama’s original drafts since the concept and everything were provided by the creator. Additionally, during the event’s panel, Akio Iyoku, the franchise’s Executive Producer, sheds light on the changes made in the remake film. He confirmed that the film has improved art quality and a full reconstruction of the story. The original anime is often criticized for its inconsistent animation and poor pacing, which will be solved in the remake film.

While Dragon Ball Super has only taken the first step in its era of remake films, there will likely be more in the future. Considering the global popularity of the franchise, the remake will also be a guaranteed success, especially since the story is finally getting the adaptation it deserves.

Dragon Ball Super Has Already Confirmed a Frieza Remake

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The trailer primarily focuses on the fight between Goku and Beerus while giving a brief glimpse at the other characters. However, no one could have expected the trailer to end with Frieza getting revived. The surprise appearance of the villain was more than enough confirmation that the anime will release another feature film. Additionally, during the event, Goku’s voice actor, Masako Nozawa, hypes fans up for the enhanced edition of the fight between Goku and Frieza.

Considering that a Frieza remake is already under production, it wouldn’t be surprising if the anime released more remakes, especially Universe 6, Future Trunks, and Tournament of Power Sagas, which were all covered in the original anime. However, the Galactic Patrol Saga hasn’t been released yet, and considering the long gap before the story’s continuation, we can expect the anime to have improved quality compared to before.

What Will Happen in Dragon Ball Super‘s Frieza Remake?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Frieza is often considered the most iconic villain in the Dragon Ball franchise. His powers and multiple transformations in the Namek Saga proved he’s a force to be reckoned with. He pushed Goku to the brink and forced him to transform into a Super Saiyan, which forever changed the world of Shonen. Goku’s first transformation is not only a crucial plot twist in the story, but it also remains one of the most memorable moments in Shonen history.

Frieza lost the battle in Namek and returned to the planet not long after, only to end up meeting his demise at the hands of Future Trunks. Thanks to the Dragon Balls, his army revives him so he can continue his reign of terror. Knowing that he can’t defeat Goku and the others at his current level, the villain returns more powerful than ever.

He seeks vengeance against the Saiyans for killing him and trains for four months to achieve yet another powerful form. The original film, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’, was also written by Toriyama and originally premiered in April 2015, three months before the Dragon Ball Super manga began serialization.

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