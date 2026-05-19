5 Anime Reboots to Still Look Forward to in 2026 (Ranked By How Long It’s Been)

It’s been a great time for anime fans as many classic franchises have made their returns with new reboots or sequel projects, and this year still has a few cool new reboots to keep an eye out for. We’ve seen some notable anime reboots announced over the last few years, and even have seen some return to great success with fans as well. It’s led to a whole new wave of franchises making their own returns with new episodes, and there are even more that plan to shake things up with their highly anticipated comebacks.

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There are still many anime franchises that fans are hoping to see come back with new reboots or remakes someday, there are quite a few big names still coming out through the rest of 2026 that you’ll want to keep an eye out for. Some of the franchises on this list have had fans waiting a very long time for this new era, and they are likely going to be the most anticipated new watches as a result. Read on to get the rundown of new anime reboots on the way.

5). Naruto

Courtesy of Shueisha

This one is a bit of a cheat to include because it’s not quite clear if Naruto’s big revival is actually coming out this year just yet. Naruto announced a special four episode reboot featuring the original Team 7 incarnation as part of the 20th anniversary of the anime a few years ago, but it’s been indefinitely delayed for the last few years. There’s been no word on the new release ever since it was delayed, but there’s a good chance it hits this year as even the stars behind it have noted that they have recorded their parts for the revival already. Let’s hope it hits because we’ve been waiting for it.

4). Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

This one is also a bit of a cheat because it’s more of an enhancement of Dragon Ball Super‘s original TV anime series. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut later this Fall and will be offering a better version of the Battle of Gods arc (and potentially longer) when it hits. It’s going to have newly enhanced visuals, sound effects, pacing and more, and will likely be the best version of the TV anime yet. With another new Dragon Ball Super anime now in the works in the future, this is going to be the best way to dig into the franchise before it enters an entirely new era to come.

3). The Ghost in the Shell

Courtesy of Science SARU

Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell has offered all kinds of new adaptations, sequels, and reboots over the decades. Each one has been incredibly different from one another, so it’s hard to gauge whether or not this is going to be the one that sticks. We just got a different take on it a decade ago, but this new reboot is being handled by Science SARU, a studio that has been taking over the anime scene lately. With its return to form and looking more like Shirow’s manga original, this even further than any other reboot before. Let’s hope this one is it.

2). Sgt. Frog

Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Mine Yoshizaki’s Sgt. Frog is making a huge comeback for its 20th anniversary with both a new feature film hitting theaters across Japan featuring the original voice cast, and a new TV anime series coming later this Fall with a brand new team behind it. This is one of those shows that has largely been under the radar in the West despite having a huge run in Japan, but it’s been 15 years since the TV anime series ran on screens. Now that it’s getting such a big return, there’s a chance that it has better luck with fans this time around with this two-pronged comeback.

1). Magic Knight Rayearth

Courtesy of E&H Production / Kodansha

Magic Knight Rayearth is returning for a brand new anime after 30 long years, and there’s likely not going to be a bigger reboot we see in action this year. The CLAMP designed series is a legendary isekai that also has a ton of mecha action in it. The series absolutely dominated the 1990s when it was at its peak, and now a whole new generation are about to find out why it’s such a big deal. It’s going to be even more at home these days as Isekai franchises are now more popular than ever before, and it’s going to fit right it with all of the brand new hits when it launches later this Fall.

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