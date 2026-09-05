3 Things You Need to Know for Dragon Ball Super’s New Remake

2026 is one of the biggest years for Dragon Ball fans, as the year kicked off with several exciting announcements. The anime is all set to return with its latest remake this Fall 2026 season. Additionally, the main story will also continue later on with the Galactic Patrol Saga. Dragon Ball Super is returning after more than eight years, and it’s going to be more epic than ever. However, before the anime continues the main story with a new adventure after the Tournament of Power Saga, Toei Animation will release a remake titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

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As the title suggests, it will feature the introduction of the God of Destruction and the intense fight against him. This is the first arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga, which is why fans are more excited than ever. As the release date draws near, the anime shared new updates this week, and fans are more excited than ever. However, before you watch the anime, here are a few things you need to know about the remake.

3) Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Will Be a TV Series

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The anime will premiere on October 11th this year as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup. While the anime has been confirmed to be released internationally, a streaming platform hasn’t been revealed yet. Considering how Dragon Ball has always premiered new seasons on Crunchyroll, we can expect the remake to land on the platform as well.

The Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, so Crunchyroll will release an entire schedule by the end of this month. Apart from Crunchyroll, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the anime on Netflix as well, even though it will be limited to select regions in Asia. The episode schedule and the number of seasons haven’t been revealed yet either.

2) Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Is Fixing the Main Issues With The Anime

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The first fight against Beerus was covered in a Dragon Ball Z movie, which was later featured in the Dragon Ball Super TV series. However, even then, the anime didn’t remain faithful to the manga for the first few arcs. The remake aims to follow the original story written by Akira Toriyama while also focusing on better animation quality. As seen in the latest trailer, the anime is much more vibrant and stunning with better fight choreography as well.

The remake isn’t just improving the quality of the already existing animation clips, but it will be a full reconstruction of the story with much better pacing. The first look has been positively received by fans even though some question the need for such a remake. Regardless, the remake is a guaranteed success at this point even though there’s still a month left for its debut.

1) Dragon Ball Super‘s New Remake Won’t End With Beerus’ Fight

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the title only mentions Beerus, the trailer confirms it will cover the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs during its run. Frieza’s appearance, as already teased in the announcement teaser, implies more remakes of the anime. However, the trailer not only proves that the remake goes beyond that, but also the fact that all these arcs will be adapted within the same remake project.

The Battle of Gods is only the beginning of the story, where a new threat to the planet is introduced. Following the fight with Beerus, Frieza will return to the planet to avenge his defeat several years ago. Additionally, the Universe 6 Saga introduces the concept of multiple universes, as well as each having its parallels. The story hasn’t confirmed any remake after the Universe 6 Saga so far.