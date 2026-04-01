Every Episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Ranked

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is officially over, and the second chapter of the spinoff is a bit of a mixed bag. It gets off to a slower start, with its earliest installments fluctuating in quality. However, it takes off about halfway through the season, delivering a gutting backstory for one of My Hero Academia‘s best characters, then throwing Koichi into his most high-stakes confrontation yet. It certainly leaves the series on a high note for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3, assuming another outing happens.

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The strongest additions to Season 2 masterfully blend emotional stakes with the action that My Hero Academia is known for. While things never get as intense as they do in Deku’s story, they get closer than they’ve ever been toward the end of Season 2. Between that and this outing’s gutting flashback arc, Vigilantes Season 2 leaves its mark. Here’s how we’d rank every installment. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for MHA: Vigilantes Season 2, Episodes 1-13.

13) “Day-Tripping Down to Naniwa!” (Episode 1)

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Most of My Hero Academia‘s seasons start slowly, so it’s no surprise that Vigilantes continues this trend. The Season 2 premiere sees Koichi and Pop Step traveling to an event in Osaka, and while it’s a fun journey — and includes a Fat Gum cameo — it’s not all that gripping, especially compared to later installments. The end of “Day-Tripping Down to Naniwa!” further teases the larger threat of the Villain Factory, but it’s mostly through characters sitting around and talking. It’s a steady transition back into the story, and it accomplishes what it needs to, but it’s still the weakest chapter of Season 2.

12) “Public and Private (Episode 3)

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My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Episode 3 is another slower chapter of the anime, though it’s one that fans of the original series will appreciate. After all, it highlights the friendship between All Might and Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi — a bond that proves important in the main show. It also explores what life as a Pro Hero looks like for All Might, raising interesting discussions about the risk of personal relationships for Pro Heroes. “Public and Private” balances humor with these conversations and plot progression well, and it gives Makoto a chance to shine. It’s underwhelming after what comes immediately before it, and it’s not a chapter viewers are likely to rewatch, but it’s a fine addition.

11) “Crabtastic Rampage!” (Episode 2)

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My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Episode 2 has more action and a greater focus on the Trigger story that runs through the series, marking a step up from the premiere and Episode 3. With Koichi and Pop Step still in Osaka, they find themselves caught up in a Trigger operation. This chapter shows Fat Gum in action, and it highlights what an intimidating villain the Scarred Man (aka Number 6) will be. Monika Kaniyashiki proves a compelling character, too, and the episode strikes a good balance between its serious, high-stakes mission and the series’ lighthearted and comedic tone. It’s not as pivotal as later chapters, but it’s entertaining nonetheless. It’ll keep viewers seated and attentive.

10) “Farewell Party!” (Episode 9)

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My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Episode 9 serves as a bridge of sorts, proving a segue between the School Days arc and the action of the Sky Egg arc. It sees Captain Celebrity preparing to return to the U.S. following a number of legal battles going in his favor — and it’s set during Christmas, which always makes for a festive backdrop. This chapter has a lot of upbeat, fun character moments, but the highlight is Captain Celebrity saving the Sisters of Saint Lila’s Academy from the Bomber that flies in and attacks their taxi. Not only does it provide some action in the midst of another character-centric episode, but it also adds depth to the Pro Hero. He has better scenes in later installments, which is why this ranks lower. However, it still beats most of Season 2’s opening chapters.

9) “The Man Returns” (Episode 5)

Perhaps it’s just because we miss Knuckleduster, but “The Man Returns” tops many of the other character-focused chapters of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2. There’s not a ton of action in this episode, but it continues to build on the Trigger story — and it spends more time with Koichi’s former mentor while catching up with supporting characters from Season 1. It lays the foundation for much of what’s to come, especially with Detective Eizo Tanuma and Knuckleduster. And it features some hilarious moments between Aizawa and the Hotta brothers, though those are even better in the episode before. It’s a necessary installment, if not the most engaging of them.

8) “A Rational Man” (Episode 4)

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“A Rational Man” pits Koichi, Aizawa, Mantis, and the Hotta brothers against the villain Octoid, and it’s a fight that’s not easily won — a fact that makes My Hero Academia Season 2, Episode 4 even more thrilling. Octoid is a product of the Villain Factory, making this showdown relevant to the spinoff’s overarching plot. And this isn’t the only way it moves the needle on that front, as it sees Koichi’s Quirk evolving in useful ways. “A Rational Man” also drives home how dangerous and ruthless Number 6 is as a villain, and it does something that should probably happen more in this series: sees Aizawa pushing back at Koichi for his vigilante behavior. All these elements together make this a solid chapter. It’s the best of the early part of the season, though it doesn’t reach the heights of the larger conflicts later on.

7) “Graduation and Career Path” (Episode 13)

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My Hero Academia Season 2’s finale lands in the middle of a ranking, as it sets the stage for more exciting storytelling and brings this outing to a satisfying close. It has a bit of leftover action at the beginning, gives our heroes a mostly happy send-off, and leaves enough questions to make us want more. The animation is also solid, and the two-year time jump is an interesting addition. “Graduation and Career Path” also lays the groundwork for Season 3’s story, with Pop Step already showing anxiety over Koichi graduating. It’s an exciting chapter, especially for fans of the manga, though it’s understandably less intense than the more climactic additions to Season 2.

6) “Zero Hour” (Episode 10)

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“Zero Hour” kicks off the major confrontation of Vigilantes‘ Sky Egg arc in earnest, interrupting Captain Celebrity’s farewell party with multiple Bombers. The creatures break loose and attack the Sky Egg, and the lead-up to this is every bit as intense as some of My Hero Academia‘s most suspenseful scenes. Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi and the Pro Heroes discovering the products of the Villain Factory’s experimentation is both memorable and reminiscent of the Nomu. And as the Bombers fly off to wreak havoc, the episode ends on a deliciously thrilling note. We come to appreciate Captain Celebrity more, and we end “Zero Hour” worried about Koichi and everyone else present. Episode 10 doesn’t get to the full extent of the action, but it’s a great lead-in. The climax of the Sky Egg arc is obviously better, though, and Aizawa’s backstory also manages to top this installment.

5) “Rain and Clouds” (Episode 6)

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My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ School Days arc is a highlight of Season 2, both because Aizawa is such a beloved character and because it’s one of the most gutting storylines from the spinoff. “Rain and Clouds” draws us into Aizawa’s flashback storyline after Koichi saves a cat, reminding Aizawa of a kitten from his own high-school days. Both kittens are adorable enough to land this episode near the top of a ranking, but the obvious callbacks to My Hero Academia also make it a strong addition. Aizawa’s self-doubt when it comes to his Quirk feels reminiscent of Deku’s early days at U.A. High. And it’s fascinating to see how his character gets his start as a Pro Hero, even if “Rain and Clouds” pales in comparison to the other flashback episodes. Because it follows characters we love so dearly, it’s more engaging than many of Season 2’s other installments. And it balances the shift from Koichi’s narrative impressively.

4) “Glass Sky” (Episode 7)

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“Rain and Clouds” makes a compelling introduction to Aizawa’s backstory, but “Glass Sky” really drives home the charming dynamic between him, Shirakumo, and Yamada. The focus on their friendship ensures this a standout chapter, as does the time spent developing Shirakumo. That element of the episode renders My Hero Academia‘s Kurogiri twist even more devastating. And this installment very much feels like the calm before the storm, knowing what will become of Aizawa’s trio. It’s equal parts heartwarming and gutting to see how Shirakumo’s guidance drives Aizawa in “Glass Sky,” and to understand how it eventually shapes his teaching style. This chapter sets the stage for Aizawa to become a teacher and help students uncover more creative ways of using their Quirks. Between the setup for MHA and the foundation for Vigilantes‘ saddest twist, “Glass Sky” shines. It’s only lacking action, which puts it below the top three episodes of the season.

3) “This Is a Hero!” (Episode 12)

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My Hero Academia Season 2, Episode 12 brings the fight against the Bombers to a close, opening with Koichi and the Pro Heroes in quite the predicament. It isn’t long before All Might swoops in and saves the day, though, preventing Captain Celebrity and Koichi from falling to their deaths — and ensuring the fight against Number 6 and his minions isn’t lost. Seeing All Might in action is a highlight, though it’s a bit too brief to rank this episode higher. What does put this in the top three is Knuckleduster’s face-off with Number 6 at the end, a fight that has equally intense action and dialogue driving it. The animation is stunning, and this comes close to snagging the second spot. I’d argue “Balloon Soul” does more for Koichi’s character, though, while also bringing the action and suspense, placing it just a tad higher.

2) “Balloon Soul” (Season 2, Episode 11)

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The bulk of the Sky Egg arc’s big fight happens in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Episode 11, which pits Koichi, Captain Celebrity, and a bunch of familiar Pro Heroes against the Bombers. The arrival of heroes like Mirko and Best Jeanist is exciting, and it results in Vigilantes‘ best action sequence yet. Captain Celebrity shines the most, though, proving himself worthy of the hero label. He’s prepared to sacrifice himself in pursuit of saving the day — something that, fortunately, doesn’t happen. It does further endear us to him, however, spotlighting the great character work. Koichi also proves he can fight with the best of them, showcasing both bravery and loyalty in the midst of the chaos. Viewers will see how he’s evolved here, both when it comes to his power and his dedication to being a hero. “Balloon Soul” also ends on a cliffhanger, keeping viewers in its grip from beginning to end. For that reason, it’s slightly above “This Is a Hero!” However, it can’t compare to Vigilantes Season 2’s most memorable chapter.

1) “A Sky Left With No Rain” (Episode 8)

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Without a doubt, the best episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is “A Sky Left With No Rain” — and that won’t come as a surprise to manga readers. Episode 8 brings Aizawa’s backstory to a head, showing how he defeats his first major villain and comes into his own as a hero. It also features the death of Shirakumo, which isn’t any less gutting, even if you know it’s coming. With it, this proves one of the hardest-hitting additions to Vigilantes and the My Hero Academia franchise as a whole. It proves that there are consequences to becoming a hero, and it helps us understand how Aizawa becomes the man we meet in MHA. And despite its heart-wrenching content, it still manages to end things on a hopeful note, striking a balance that many series struggle to master.

What’s your favorite episode from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!