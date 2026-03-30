Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 Happening? Everything We Know So Far

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 has officially come to a close, which means fans of the shonen franchise will be without new content for a while — at least until My Hero Academia‘s special epilogue episode on May 2, and then after that as well. On the heels of Season 2’s big showdown with the Bombers, and Knuckleduster’s fight with Number 6, that’s especially disappointing. Things really start to heat up towards the end of Vigilantes Season 2, which only makes the wait for a renewal and Season 3 release more agonizing.

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The finale’s two-year time-skip also raises questions, which a third outing will be tasked with answering. It’s not clear if My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 is definitely happening, nor do we know when it could release. But based on the manga and where its adaptation leaves off, there’s more story to tell. Here’s everything we know about the possibility of Season 3 so far.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 Isn’t Confirmed Yet

TOHO Animation

Those waiting for an official My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 announcement after the Season 2 finale won’t find one just yet — but the anime does allude to its own future during the episode’s run. Surprisingly, there has been no official confirmation of the next chapter, despite My Hero Academia‘s tendency to announce more episodes either before or directly after the current season’s ending. With Vigilantes Season 2’s dub being delayed a couple of weeks, it’s possible we’ll hear more when that version reaches its finale.

That said, Koichi makes a remark during the finale that might shed light on the series’ future. After the two-year jump forward, he’s interviewing for a job and approaching his senior year of college and graduation. In his closing dialogue, he says, “The summer of my senior year in college…The Crawler’s final season!” This suggests that another season is on the horizon, but it also raises questions about whether the third chapter will be the anime’s last. That’s somewhat surprising given how much of the manga is left, but it’s possible the creators will either condense the remainder of the story or conclude it with an anime movie a la Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

There Are Still Around 60 Chapters of Vigilantes’ Manga to Adapt

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 concludes with the manga’s Sky Egg arc, though it’s slightly out of order in the anime. The series adapts the School Days arc beforehand, despite it coming later in the source material. So, that leaves three more arcs and about 61 chapters left for the adaptation to cover. It could technically get through them in one more outing — assuming its 24-26 episodes and not Vigilantes‘ usual 13 — but it might feel rushed. Perhaps Koichi’s “final season” comment shouldn’t be taken at face value, or perhaps Vigilantes will end with movies or special episodes. Whatever happens, it’s set to get darker and raise the stakes from here, which lays the groundwork for a gripping run. Warning: The next section contains SPOILERS for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga chapters 66-126 and the future of the anime.

Vigilantes Season 3’s Story: What It Could Cover Based on the Manga and Season 2 Finale

TOHO Animation

After the events of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, there are three more manga arcs to tackle: the Final Performance arc, Underground Masquerade arc, and Naruhata Lockdown arc. The first of these sees Koichi looking to the future, while Kazuho grapples with complicated feelings about this development — and the inevitable end of their vigilante days. Number 6 uses this to turn her into Queen Bee’s next host, leaving Koichi to fight and save his friend. This promises an emotional follow-up to Season 2, and the finale is already laying the foundation for it.

From there, the Underground Masquerade arc finds Detective Eizo Tanuma and Knuckleduster investigating an underground fighting ring to locate the source of Trigger. And the Naruhata Lockdown arc brings Koichi’s story to an epic end, pitting him against Number 6 while also forcing him to operate on the run. Although the stakes never reach the heights of My Hero Academia‘s later seasons, they’re higher than ever before. That gives viewers a lot to look forward to in Season 3 (and beyond…if there is anything beyond it).

When My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 Could Release (If It Gets Confirmed)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 3 isn’t confirmed, so there’s no release timeline — but we can still speculate on when it will debut. Assuming it’s green-lit soon, 2027 is probably the earliest we’ll see the next episodes. Most seasons of My Hero Academia had a year or so between their releases, and Vigilantes followed a similar release schedule, with Season 1 coming out in 2025 and Season 2 in 2026. That paints a promising picture for a potential third season. Of course, if it is the final one, the studio may take a bit longer to make sure it goes out on a high note.

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