10 Most Powerful My Hero Academia Pro Heroes

Considering modern interest in superhero media, it’s no shock that My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime of the last decade. The anime follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who dreams of being a hero in a society dominated by superheroes and Quirks. Midoriya’s dream comes true when he inherits an incredibly strong Quirk from All Might, former Number One Hero, and Midoriya’s personal idol. Audiences journey alongside Midoriya, watching as he trains to become the world’s best hero. My Hero Academia combines the superhero craze with an attention-grabbing plot that has earned it a dedicated place among the best anime with a die-hard fan base.

The show is known for its numerous characters, particularly the villains and Pro Heroes of the series that stand out for their interesting powers and compelling motives. Though there are many characters with intriguing Quirks and massive potential in a fight, there are some heroes who are a league above the rest. Here’s the top ten Pro Heroes of My Hero Academia, in terms of raw strength and capability, at their best.

1) All Might

This list can’t exclude the hero who kick-starts Midoriya’s journey in My Hero Academia, the iconic Pro Hero All Might. Toshinori Yagi was the Number One Hero in Japan, nicknamed the Symbol of Peace by citizens and media. During his prime, All Might was easily the strongest of the Pro Heroes, viewed as a pillar of hope that couldn’t be beaten or kept down. His competency as a hero, along with his charisma and endless smile, were trademarks of All Might’s saves. Despite later losing his Quirk in the anime and retiring, All Might returns to fight All For One with an armored suit, standing beside his pupils and comrades a final time in battle.

All Might is the eighth Vestige of the powerhouse Quirk, One For All, which he passes to Midoriya at the start of the anime. His powers include extreme strength, speed, durability, and advanced reflexes that exceed most other heroes. Unlike past users, All Might is said to have mastered One For All with little aid, and is more proficient with the Quirk than past users, to the point of manifesting a different physical form when fighting with the Quirk. He is one of the only heroes to have defeated All For One in one-on-one fights twice, proving his strength and prowess on the field.

2) Endeavor

Endeavor is initially listed as the Number Two Hero in Japan, later becoming Number One when All Might retires in the anime. Enji Todoroki has the highest record of resolved cases among any hero in history due to working overtime to surpass All Might. Consumed by his dream to become the best hero in the country, Endeavor pushes himself to be better and stronger, later focusing his obsession on raising Shoto to become the strongest and finally overtake All Might.

Despite his flaws as a person, there’s no doubt Endeavor is incredibly strong and tactical in a fight, something noted multiple times by characters like Midoriya, Hawks, and even All For One. His Quirk, Hellflame, produces bursts of flame that Endeavor uses in offensive attacks in a number of creative ways. We see Endeavor go up against numerous Nomu throughout the show, along with battling high-grade villains like All For One and Shigaraki. Even if Endeavor didn’t personally defeat either of the villains, he was crucial in aiding the fight and beating them back for the time being.

3) Hawks

Hawks, or Keigo Takami, rested at the spot of Number Three Hero, taking the Number Two spot after All Might retired. It’s stated that he rose to the top ten heroes when he was still a teenager, earning the title of the youngest Pro Hero to reach such a ranking and so quickly. Despite his carefree appearance, Hawks is shown to be hard-working and serious when it comes to training his Quirk, Fierce Wings, and maintaining his image as a competent hero.

His first save on a high scale actually took place when Hawks was still a child, intervening to save lives in an automobile crash, which garnered the attention of the Hero Public Safety Commission. Hawks was taken in by the Commission and brutally trained for years to become a strong hero and a double agent who would later infiltrate the League of Villains. Not only is Hawks one of the most efficiently trained of the Pro Heroes, but his usage of his detachable feathers as offense and support makes him a versatile fighter.

4) Best Jeanist

Best Jeanist, otherwise known as Tsunagu Hakamada, is a character that so easily could have been played off as a joke due to the nature of his powers. His Quirk, Fiber Master, allows Best Jeanist to manipulate the threads of nearby fabric, especially denim. Typically, Best Jeanist utilizes this Quirk to restrain villains and easily overtake them. While superpowers over denim might not seem terribly strong or interesting, Best Jeanist is shown to take complete advantage of them, earning himself a spot as the Number Four Hero, later taking Number Three after All Might’s retirement in the show.

Best Jeanist’s manipulation of the fibers on his own body and his enemies is strong enough to detain multiple powerful villains at once. He’s key in holding back Nomu with his threads during the “Kamino Incident Arc”. During this same fight, we see him temporarily restrain All For One, a feat considering the supervillain’s might and general strength. In the final battle, he’s powerful enough to use his Quirk to hold back Shigaraki, Gigantomachia, and other members of the League.

5) Edgeshot

Pro Hero Edgeshot, or Shinya Kamihara, was the Number Five Hero in Japan, later rising in the ranks to claim the Number Four spot. The ninja-based hero was shown to be competent, analytical, and reliable in the times he’s shown in the anime. Edgeshot’s Quirk, Foldabody, allows him to transform his body into a sharp, thin string that can move through small spaces and pierce targets with efficiency. This silent, fast Quirk lent to his image and overall aesthetic, and was useful for covert operations and attacks.

Edgeshot is fast-acting on the battlefield and is able to notice details others don’t, such as the warping technique he spots from All For One. His speed is also a boon during fights; it’s showcased when Edgeshot takes down Kurogiri during the Kamino Incident so quickly it takes a moment for the villains to realize what happened. Notably, Edgeshot also fights and overpowers Re-Destro during the Paranormal Liberation War. While his Quirk’s attack ability is certainly strong, the Zenith form of Edgeshot’s Quirk is what ultimately saves Bakugo’s life during the final battle.

6) Mirko

If there’s a fan favorite on the list, it has to be Mirko, otherwise known as Rumi Usagiyama, the rabbit hero. Mirko slots in as the Number Six Hero, formerly Number Five. Her personality isn’t unlike Bakugo in some aspects — fierce, brash, and refusing to back down, though Rumi is less prideful during fights and will ask for help when needed. She will not shy away from danger, going toe-to-toe with Shigaraki himself while delaying for Midoriya’s arrival to the final fight, even if he overpowered her once the villain reached his final form.

Part of Mirko’s strength lies in her inability to let pain overcome her, losing multiple limbs in a fight against Nomu during the Paranormal Liberation War and continuing to battle until she physically could not rally. This gains her the respect of notable heroes such as Endeavor. Her Quirk, Rabbit, grants Mirko the enhanced capabilities of a rabbit, including immense leg strength and super-hearing. This strength makes her a force in battle— with prosthetic limbs replacing her original during and after the final war, Mirko is absolutely a threat on the battlefield and a source of inspiration.

7) Kamui Woods

Kamui Woods, or Shinji Nishiya, is one of the most mysterious Pro Heroes introduced in My Hero Academia. Not much is known about the hero from the anime’s plot, but he is shown to be a serious, focused hero. Many believe Kamui Woods will be one of the notable heroes of the next generation due to his strength and capability. Kamui Woods is ranked at both Number Four and Number Seven on the Pro Hero list. He is also asked by Edgeshot to join the Lurkers, a hero group, which is shown to touch Shinji greatly.

The Quirk Kamui Woods uses is called Arbor. It allows him to manipulate and move his wooden limbs into tree branches that are incredibly sturdy and strong. These branches allow Kamui Woods to have an edge in restraining enemies, as well as setting traps or barriers. While Kamui Woods isn’t shown fighting individually too often in the anime, we do know he is one of the only Pro Heroes to not notably suffer large-scale injuries during the last battle.

8) Star and Stripe

If there’s a single hero fans wanted to see more of, it has to be Star and Stripe, or Cathleen Bate, an overseas hero inspired greatly by All Might in her own design. Star and Stripe is the Number One Hero in America, and is even dubbed as “the strongest woman” by All For One. Her extreme dedication to becoming a true hero and inspiring hope earned her a strong following, and the dedication of her teammates, who she treated like family. Her abilities were so immense, she was able to fight Shigaraki on even ground when he was nearly 100% imbued with All For One.

Cathleen’s Quirk is called New Order and is easily one of the top five most overpowered Quirks in the anime. New Order allows Star and Stripe to impose two rules at once on her surroundings— this allows her to manipulate her own powers, the setting, and her enemies’ bodies and powers. Star and Stripe often amplifies her own strength as a salute to All Might, the hero who once saved her and her family, inspiring Cathleen in her personal journey. Star and Stripe’s will is so strong that she imposes a rule on her Quirk before it’s stolen by Tomura, revolting inside of his body and causing him tremendous pain as a final act of rebellion against the villainous forces.

9) Crust

Crust was one of the top Pro Heroes in Japan, landing at Number Six in the rankings. He was shown to be a friendly, emotional hero who was eager to aid others in the best way he could. During the Paranormal Liberation War, Crust is shown fighting numerous Nomu at once, and was a crucial part of the Hospital Raid team’s efforts in the battle. Crust sacrifices himself without regrets to save Aizawa from being overtaken by Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk, showing his heroic nature and willingness to sacrifice himself for his comrades.

Crust’s Quirk was called Shield: exactly as it sounds, the Quirk allowed Crust to grow stone-like clumps over his body. He could extend these stone shapes and create shields from them, protecting both himself and his teammates from attack. Shield can additionally be used in an offensive way, with Crust able to detach the stones to launch, or using the sharp shield edges to cut opponents. Crust’s strength is especially shown through in team settings, as he was incredibly useful as a support hero.

10) Ryukyu

Pro Hero Ryukyu, or Ryuko Tatsuma, is the final addition to this list of the strongest heroes in My Hero Academia. Her unique Quirk, Dragon, allows Ryukyu to transform into a humanoid dragon. This form gives Ryukyu enhanced strength, speed, and durability, as well as flight from her wings. While morphed into her dragon form, Ryukyu is seen tanking strong hits from villains, often able to shake off strength-based attacks due to the nature of her Quirk.

Significantly, Ryukyu is shown fighting strong yakuza members, including Rikiya Katsukame. During the Paranormal Liberation War, she teams up with Endeavor to confront an enhanced Shigaraki, and manages to hold her own temporarily against the villain before she’s overpowered. Ryukyu is notable for also being the mentor to Nejire Hado.

Did you agree with the heroes on this list? Who are your favorite Pro Heroes from My Hero Academia?