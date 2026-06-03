10 Years Later, Forgotten Historical Fantasy Confirms 2026 Premiere For Anime Revival

The anime and manga industry is heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and more. In a lot of these cases, the success of manga series is often linked to their anime adaptations, which is why most Shonen Jump series release their anime debuts within two to three years after their manga debut. On the other hand, while most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo series also thrived during that time, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation. Red River by Chie Shinohara was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. The supernatural fantasy received praise from both readers and critics alike, eventually winning the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, the anime adaptation has just been announced.









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